What is Ariel Winter's net worth? Modern Family breakout star is all set to appear on Stars on Mars

Fox's new reality series Stars on Mars season 1 will have its viewers witness some of their favorite celebrities head to space, however, not literally. The show premieres on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on the network, and will see 12 celebrities head to the red-planet-like environment. The celebs will be competing in a number of challenges and missions to become the last standing member.

Modern Family star Ariel Winter is one of the competitors on Stars on Mars. The actress, who has an estimated net worth of $12 million, will battle it out against castmates. Her castmates are well-known celebrities from different industries, including actors, comedians, sportspersons, and reality stars, among others. Viewers will have to tune in to find out whether she makes it all the way to the end.

The official synopsis of the show featuring 12 celebrities reads:

"(The celebrities) will colonize, compete and conquer ‘Mars’ until there is one victorious space invader, who will claim the title of ‘the brightest star in the galaxy.’ Celebrities will ditch their jerseys, business suits, and red carpet gowns for the ultimate attire — an astronaut suit.”

Ariel Winter will compete in Stars on Mars season 1

Fox is known to bring unique reality shows for its audiences and Stars on Mars is one among them. Ariel will head to the space-like location, where she will compete against other famous celebrities in a variety of challenges. They will have to survive harsh conditions, headed by mission control - Star Trek legend William Shatner.

According to her mission statement on Fox, Winter wants to see if she can take part in the show and get over her fears.

The contestant of Stars on Mars was born into a family of actors and pursued the same path very early on in her life. She was one of the most successful child actors, having bagged roles in multiple commercials and series.

Ariel shot to fame after she took on the iconic role of Alex Dunphy in the hit American sitcom Modern Family when she was just 11. The show ran for a little over a decade and was extremely successful amongst viewers, winning multiple renowned awards and critical acclaim.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Stars on Mars cast member won four Screen Actors Guild Awards for her performance in the comedy series. Ariel has also had the opportunity to lend her voice to several iconic films. These include Mr. Peabody and Sherman, Bambi II, Ice Age: The Meltdown, and Jake and the Never Land Pirates, among several others.

Ariel also has many movie acting roles to her credit. She played the lead role in Chaperone and has been part of many live-action films, including Fred 2, Speed Racer, Opposite Day, The Last Movie Star, and others.

Ahead of filming Stars on Mars, Ariel spoke at length about filming a reality show with a new group of cast members. She said that it was quite tough to go into the experience as it was very different from anything she has done until now. She said that she hadn't ever done anything like the show as she isn't really a "step out of my comfort zone" kind of a person.

Adding that it was stressful, the Modern Family star said that she was worried about saying the wrong thing or looking stupid. She also stated that she is hoping to be more confident about being a leader as the show will see her getting people to listen to her as they all strategize and focus on certain tasks.

Ariel Winter has 5 million followers on Instagram, who will be potentially tuning in to see her compete in simulation exercises resembling space and the red planet.

Season 1 of Stars on Mars is definitely a big change from the age-old reality competitions and provides an interesting premise for viewers to tune in. The contestants will give their absolute best to try and emerge the winner. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's in store for them.

Fans can watch the season premiere of the Fox show only on the channel on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

