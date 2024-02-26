“End of an era”: BTS' Suga closes the first chapter of Suchwita with his close friend EL CAPITXN as the show’s last guest

On February 27, 2024, BTS' Suga bid adieu to his fans for the time being as he closed the curtain on his talk show Suchwita. With the release of the last show that featured his longtime friend and music producer EL CAPITXN, Min Yoongi, aka Suga of BTS, wrapped up the last episode, leaving his fans with a bittersweet ending.

The BTS member announced the final curtain call on season 1 of Suchwita and stated that it was the last official segment on his schedule before he enlisted in the military. This made his fans emotional as the sudden declaration threw them off. However, both Suga and his guest EL CAPITXN gave their best to create a memorable send-off of the show.

As the announcement seeped in, one fan wrote on X:

"end of an era."

Expand Tweet

"Yoongi was always a giver": Fans emotional as Suga says his goodbye for the time being in Suchwita episode 27

Expand Tweet

Suchwita season 1 ran from December 2022 to February 2024. Following the release of 27 episodes that delighted millions of fans worldwide, the rapper-songwriter of BTS ensured that the final episode would make a powerful farewell.

There were a few moments during the talk show that stood out to the audience. For instance, the K-pop idol explained how BTS took inspiration for their song DDAENG from the traditional Korean card game Hwatu (Go-Stop Godori), saying "ddaeng" every time they lost because they didn't know the game rules.

The moment EL CAPITXN revealed how Suga helped him receive the treatment that allowed him to sing again was another highlight of Suchwita episode 27. EL CAPITXN described how he was going through a difficult period and how Suga helped him get out of the slump, even though his family was reluctant to bring up the subject.

He said:

"But no one can bring up the problems I had first like you did. No one, not even my family could talk to me easily about the fact that I wasn't able to sing anymore."

The artist continued:

"But you bought it up while you were driving you said 'I love it when you sing and I wish that your voice would return to the way it was soon, I'll pay for all the expenses. So don't worry about that and get treated first.' That's what you said."

EL CAPITXN further said:

"I kind of teared up a little bit while looking out the window. I was so touched by that. You were the first person to just bring it up and talk about it. You were the first and I was so grateful."

Expand Tweet

Fans were moved to tears over this revelation, as in 2016, BTS were just getting started on their journey toward their goal. Additionally, the K-pop idol gave his farewell speech and asked his fans to stay by his side and wait for BTS' return from the military.

He said that fans would soon be able to see the seven members run around on the stage during a concert. Suga said:

"If you just wait a little bit you’ll be able to see the seven of us running around on the stage again. I imagine that day a lot. If you open your eyes one day we’ll probably be there because our team BTS has always been that kind of team."

Fans got emotional as they watched the last episode of Suchwita and tried to come to terms with Suga's goodbye for the time being.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS members are currently serving in the South Korean military and will resume group activities from mid to late 2025.