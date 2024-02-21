"IT WILL BE SO EMOTIONAL": Fans react as rumors of BTS Suga's 'D-DAY THE MOVIE' release from his Agust D Tour cause a stir online

On February 21, 2024, BTS member Suga created a massive online stir amidst speculations of the release of his last year's solo tour film. A Brazilian X account (@RapLine_BR) shared the update with a screenshot from the website of UCICINEMAS that shows a 90-minute SUGA | Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' THE MOVIE slated to be released on April 10, 2024.

The X user tagged @UCICInemas and wrote in Portuguese,

"LOVE, EXPLAINS IT TO US QUICKLY" (as translated by Google Translation)

Immediately, the post went viral as thousands of BTS ARMY reshared it on X, expressing their excitement over the upcoming release. An X user (@mhereonlyforbts) further mentioned in a tweet that the upcoming movie could also feature BTS megastars RM, Jimin, and Jungkook's respective duet performances with Suga during the final leg of his world tour in Seoul.

However, it is important to note that there hasn't been any official confirmation from HYBE Labels regarding the release of any such film.

Fans ecstatic over the latest speculation of Suga's upcoming concert movie

BTS member Min Yoongi, widely referred to as Suga, went on a solo world tour that kicked off on April 26, 2023, in New York and wrapped up in Seoul on August 6, 2023. The tour boasted 28 sold-out shows with 11 carried out in North America and the rest across Asia.

The D-DAY world tour recorded over $57.2 million in profits from 320,000 tickets and became the highest-grossing tour by a K-pop solo act in both K-pop and US history. The musician sold over 148 thousand tickets for the concerts slated for North America and sold over 172 thousand tickets for his shows across Asia.

Thousands of fans couldn't get the tickets due to the surge in demand and the shows were sold out within a few hours of the tickets being released. Hence, the rumor of the upcoming 90-minute-long movie on the D-DAY world tour has reignited hopes among fans who wish to experience the grandiose of Suga's performances via a screen.

Several fans enquired if the news was confirmed by BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE) while the social media chatter was dominated by the excitement and anticipation of a majority of the BTS fandom.

BTS' Suga broke several records with his first solo world tour and became the first K-pop soloist to have the highest-grossing concert in the United States post the release of his debut solo album of the same name, D-DAY. This was all accomplished with just his first two shows at the USB Arena.

According to @touringdata., the AMYGDALA rapper-songwriter generated a whopping $2.970 million on average each night at the USB Arena in New York City. The artist was included on the prestigious 2023 Year-End Top 300 Concert Grosses Report by Pollstar as the first Asian solo act to have the highest-earning world tour of the year.

Meanwhile, BTS global star Min Yoongi enlisted in the military in September 2023 after wrapping up his solo world tour and will return in June 2025.

