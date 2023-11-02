“Endgame meant nothing if this happens”: Marvel fans left divided as talks of bringing back Iron Man and Black Widow for an upcoming movie surface

Marvel fans have been left shocked after a number of reports floating on social media claimed that the franchise is considering bringing back Avengers with the original roster, including Iron Man, and Black Widow. While nothing has been confirmed by the company, a recent report in Variety stated that Marvel might choose to show the characters in a multiverse concept.

Bringing back the original Avengers would also mean the return of Iron Man and Black Widow - Robert Downey Jr., and Scarlett Johansson, respectively - both of whom were killed in Endgame.

It must be noted that no commitment regarding the same has been made by the studio as of now.

Social media users shower mixed opinions as many reports claim that the company is considering bringing back Avengers with the original cast. (Image via Twitter)

However, the Variety report also mentioned that the return of Iron Man and Black Widow would not be strange, given the comic book angle, where characters previously killed off are resurrected thanks to forces like the multiverse.

As soon as this news reached social media, it brought forth mixed reactions from the masses. Most social media users did not seem on board with the idea, with one even saying that this would imply that "Endgame meant nothing."

Heated debate ensues on social media as report claims that Marvel is considering bringing back the old Avengers

While there is no denying that the original band of Avengers has a very strong fan base, the news about their return, in particular the comeback of Iron Man and Black Widow, has not gone down well with netizens, many of whom took to social media to express their disappointment. Some, however, did not seem to think this was a bad idea.

As a Twitter user, @PopBase posted about the same, here is how the netizens reacted:

While the netizens continue to pour in their reactions and opinions, neither Marvel, nor any of the star cast has confirmed the news, and nothing can be said for sure until there is an official confirmation about the same.