Entenmann's ice cream sandwich line-up: Varieties, where to buy, and other details revealed

The popular bakeries company, Bimbo Bakeries, is joining hands with Sorrisa Group Inc. to release an all-new line of Entenmann's ice cream sandwiches. Inspired by the iconic and sought-after flavors of the brand's baked goods, the new line-up will offer a fresh variety of six ice cream treats that will be hitting stores starting this month.

The all-new range of the drool-worthy ice cream sandwich line-up includes Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches, Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches, Chocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches, Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches, Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Offering iconic flavors of Entenmann's baked desserts and sweet snacks, the new ice cream sandwiches can be found exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and on walmart.com.

While the new line-up will soon be available at major Walmart locations in the United States, nationwide availability could be expected by the end of the week. Multiple customers have spotted new ice cream sandwiches in different stores across the country. The new products are available online for $4.96 per pack.

The two giants announced the release of the new ice cream sandwich line-up through a joint press release, with Alicia Rosas, vice president of innovation at Bimbo Bakeries, USA, saying:

“At Entenmann’s, we’re always looking for ways to transform our iconic products into exciting and innovative formats for our consumers.”

Sharing the excitement about the new ice cream treats with fans across the country, Rosas added:

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Sorrisa Group to bring this crave-worthy ice cream sandwich line to life and know our fans will love them as much as we do!”

What is Entenmann's Ice Cream Sandwich line-up offering?

Inspired by the flavors of Entenmann's iconic desserts and sweet snacks, the new line-up offers a refreshingly new variety of frozen desserts exclusively available at Walmart stores nationwide.

Featuring the most-sought after flavors of desserts like Glazed Donuts, Chocolatey Donuts, and more, the new line-up is guaranteed to leave you craving more. Fans can expect to pay over $4.96 for each of the six ice cream sandwich packs.

The new ice cream sandwich is filled with creamy vanilla, salted caramel, and chocolate ice cream. It features a sweet bread made from desserts, including donuts, cookies, brownies, and even a cookie-brownie duo. Fans looking forward to trying out the new Entenmann's Ice Cream Sandwiches are advised to check out the nearest Walmart store to see if they are available.

The six new Ice Cream sandwiches will be exclusively available at Walmart stores (Image via Entenmann's)

Here's a list of all six frozen treats that are available at Walmart stores across the country:

Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches Chocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches

While they are already available in more than 3,500 stores, fans can rest assured that they will soon be available nationwide. Those who don't want to miss out on the chance to try out the new Entenmann's ice cream sandwich treats can either visit the store where they are available or try to order them online.

