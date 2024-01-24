"EPIC FAIL": Monica's burn book fails to impress at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion 

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 reunion aired its final part on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. During the episode, one of the most teased aspects of the reunion, Monica Garcia's Burn Book, was revealed.

The Burn Book was one of the most iconic aspects of Mean Girls, starring Lindsay Lohan. In the film, it stirred drama and caused havoc. However, the same can't be said of the book's presence during the Bravo reunion special.

While fans eagerly awaited the Burn Book segment, their sentiments changed as soon as Monica noted that it was a joke. They took to social media to chime in about the same. A netizen, WinifredAllen54, wrote on X:

"CHILE...The burn book was not what I expected. EPIC EPIC FAIL MONICA!"

"Burn the burn book": The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans react to Monica Garcia's burn book

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 returned to screens on Tuesday with the last part of the reunion special. During the final segment, Monica Garica continued to get the heat from the other women.

However, at one point, the season 4 newbie pulled out the Burn Book, which was, as per the cast member, full of "receipts." Andy asked her if this book featured the "worst" of what she had done or whether it had the meanest things she had ever said.

"It's full of everything," Monica added.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 cast member included Andy Cohen in the book, calling him a "playboy." When Heather Gay pointed it out, Monica noted that it was a Burn Book and didn't have to be taken seriously.

Much like in Mean Girls, Monica included herself in the book. She used the iconic Regina George quote, calling herself a "fugly sl*t." The book further included a childhood picture of Lisa Barlow. Andy noted that while the book seemingly started as a joke, it also had everything ever posted on Reality Von Tease.

Andy told her that while trying to expose Jen Shah, Monica hurt the rest of the RHOSLC cast. He added that if Jen said something mean about Heather and Monica posted it, she was the one who was perpetuating "something mean" about her.

"Tell me how it's helpful, blasting it out to the world? Things about them that is horrible," Andy asked.

Heather asked Monica how she would feel if they retweeted everything Monica's mother said about her. Garcia pointed out that her mother already did that, and Lisa pointed out that she didn't understand how the troll account impacted them.

While the book sent fans into a frenzy before the episode's airing, they weren't impressed by it later. They took to social media to express their opinions.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are available to stream on Bravo.