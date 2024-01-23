RHOSLC season 4 reunion part 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The highly anticipated season 4 reunion part 3 of the RHOSLC is scheduled to air on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. This concluding segment of the three-part reunion promises a rollercoaster of emotions, thrilling revelations, and shocking moments that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

So far, two parts of the season 4 reunion have been released. And this one seems to spice up things further.

Get ready for an intense and unforgettable night as the cast comes together to address and confront the highs and lows of the season, bringing in all the drama and delivering a must-watch event for fans of the show.

Everything you can expect from season 4 part 3 of RHOSLC

In the upcoming reunion's third part of RHOSLC, expect a heated gathering with all the housewives—Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose—joining host Andy Cohen for a candid conversation.

Throughout season 3, Bravo fans were left speculating about the identity of the person responsible for giving Heather a black eye. The mystery surrounding this incident persisted until the Season 4 finale, where Heather finally disclosed the individual behind the unfortunate event.

Heather disclosed in the season 4 finale that she had a black eye on the left side of her face. During a conversation with Whitney, she hinted at the knowledge surrounding the incident, stating:

"I think we all know what happened, I just think we don't want to talk about it."

The episode will delve into Heather's situation, with Cohen and the other housewives questioning both the timing and her loyalty. The spotlight on Heather's revelation promises to be a focal point of the discussion, intensifying the already charged atmosphere among the Bravo ladies.

Monica finds herself in the hot seat once again, defending her decision to be associated with the social media account Reality Von Tea. The upcoming episode will showcase Monica addressing and explaining the reasons behind her involvement.

RHOSLC Reunion: When, where and how to watch

The season 4 reunion part 3 will air on Bravo. For those who prefer the flexibility of streaming, Peacock offers the latest episodes uncensored and extended just 24 hours after they air on TV.

Viewers have multiple streaming options to indulge in the drama of RHOSLC. Whether it's Hulu, FuboTV, Vudu, or Amazon Prime Video, the audience can choose the platform that suits their preferences.

What Happened in part 2 of RHOSLC season 4 reunion

Season 4 reunion part 2 aired on January 16, 2024. Monica opened up about her strained relationship with her mom, Linda, leading to an emotional meltdown.

Angie and Monica's disagreement over Greek Easter events deepened their rift, while Angie confronted Monica and Meredith about rumors involving her husband and the Greek Mafia. Complex dynamics unfolded in the RHOSLC reunion episode, revealing the intricate bonds among the housewives.

The season 4 reunion part 3 will air on January 23, 2024, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Tune in to see how things unfold between the BRAVO ladies.