Eric Minix GoFundMe raises over $72,000 as community rallies around fallen Coweta County officer's family

Coweta County Deputy Eric Minix lost his life at the beginning of the year in a fatal multi-vehicle crash. Minix was reportedly struck by another patrol car belonging to another agency assisting them in a pursuit. The entire community has been mourning the death of the officer. Several police departments and law enforcement agencies expressed condolences after the tragic loss.

A friend of the deceased officer recently launched a GoFundMe page to help the victim's family by providing financial help. The fundraiser has already collected more than $72,600 from over 680 contributions.

Expand Tweet

Officer Eric Minix's friend has launched a fundraiser to provide financial aid to his grieving family

Eric Minix, a police officer, lost his life on January 4, 2024, in a pursuit that led to a fatal crash. The other officer who allegedly caused the crash was identified as Alabama Officer Cornelius J. Robinson. Since then, the entire community has been mourning the tragic loss.

On January 8, a 10-mile procession took place to honor the deceased police officer. The procession began at Coweta County Fairgrounds and continued till Crossroads Church. After the procession ended, several honor guards from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, the Newnan Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol received the victim's family, as reported by The Newnan Times-Herald.

The GoFundMe fundraiser by Minix's friend aimed to raise $50,000, but it has collected more than $72,600. The fundraiser post read:

"Hi, my name is Marcy DeLoose and I am raising money for a fallen friend, father, son, brother and husband, Eric Minix. He died while on duty early January 4th, leaving behind a wife and 3 little girls. They are going to be needing help in the next few month to come. Please pray for this family and all of those that loved him."

Expand Tweet

Several people attended the deceased officer's funeral service

Several people, including Governor Brian Kemp, attended the officer's funeral service. According to the news station, Pastor Ken Adams addressed everyone who attended and said,

"This is a tough one. But your presence here is an overwhelming show of support and means more to the family that you can imagine."

The pastor further revealed that Eric Minix and his family were expected to become full members of the church this year. Pastor Adams added:

"A good pastor know where you sit in church. But Eric has gotten the best seat upgrade of all."

Pastor Jeff Smith, who serves as chaplain for the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, was one of those who assisted in bringing Minix back home after the horrific crash in Alabama. Pastor Smith spoke about the incident and said,

"It's a phone call that no one wants to receive, that an officer has fallen in the line of duty."

During the funeral service, Eric's K-9 partner Bruno was also led to pay his respects to his former handler.