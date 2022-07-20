Eve episode 15 air time, date and promo out

Seo Ye-ji starrer-Eve’s finale week is here, with episode 15 of the tvN show slated to air on July 20. The show will be broadcast on South Korea’s network at 10:30 pm KST. The show is available for streaming at Viki Rakuten for international audiences. Considering that this is the finale week, there is a lot of anticipation surrounding the release of these episodes.

The penultimate episode will provide the audience with hints. It will tell them who will come out as the victor. Can Lee Ra-el (Seo Ye-ji) control the love that she feels for Kang Yoon-kyeom (Park Byung-eun) and stay strong on the course of vengeance? The upcoming episode will address this crucial question.

Promo of Eve episode 15 hints at Yoon-kyeom’s disappearance

One of the most interesting details regarding the all-new episode set to air on Wednesday is the fate of Yoon-kyeom’s character. At the end of episode 14, he was conflicted about the role that he had unknowingly played in the death of Lee Ra-el’s family. The dowry that he had received from his wife Han So-ra’s (Yoo Sun) family— the contract with Geddix company — came with a cost. One that he had been unaware of until recently.

In addition to the fact that he is deeply in love with Ra-el, this guilt seems to have influenced his decision to disappear. Not only does he disappear without a word to his family or his lover, he also leaves all his assets to Lee Ra-el. Can So-ra accept her husband’s decision? After all, she is not the one keen on getting a divorce. It was Yoon-Kyeom’s idea to file for a divorce, and he did this to build a life with Ra-el.

Episode 15 of Eve will also address Ra-el’s intentions. While vengeance has been her main agenda, it is important to find out if it will remain so in the future. Especially in the face of Yoon-kyeom’s disappearance. So-ra is completely capable of using all the means necessary to get what she needs, and this includes targeting Ra-el and her allies’ lives.

Jang Moon-hee (Lee Il-hwa), the woman who adopted Ra-el after learning about her family, is also killed by So-ra’s father Han Pan-ro. So-ra has repeatedly caused Ra-el hurt and has pushed her towards traumatic experiences. Ra-el’s mother had been tortured by So-ra’s father until she succumbed to her injuries.

Her mortal remains were thrown into the river and were never found. Her father did the same with Moon-hee’s remains, however, their conversation was recorded by a device the former always carried with her. So-ra's father is ruthless, and the promo also hints at him framing his daughter for all the crimes that will be referred to in the lawsuit against him by Ra-el. So there are many cards that she could now use to bring Han Pan-ro and So-ra down. What will she choose?

