"Even AI these days can't copy ROSÉ's golden voice": Fans react as the BLACKPINK member receives praise from renowned vocal trainer Park Seon-joo

BLACKPINK member Rosé has captured the attention of fans once again, earning praise from renowned South Korean vocal trainer Park Seon-joo. Known for her impressive vocal range, the main vocalist of the quartet delighted fans as she received recognition from the respected vocal coach.

On February 8, Park Seon-joo in an Interview with Sport Korea spoke about her upcoming album. During the interview, she also discussed about some of the top musicians in the K-pop industry, including Lee Hyori, Hyorin, Jeon Soyeon, IU, and more. Speaking about BLACKPINK, she complimented the vocal skills of all the members and primarily discussed Rosé's vocal tone.

Park Seon-joo said,

“All four members of BLACKPINK have outstanding vocals. Especially in the case of Rosé, the tone is fantastic. This tone is really difficult to achieve. Your life and thoughts are well expressed in your voice.”

Fans joyously echoed her statement, expressing their admiration for the singer's talents on social media platforms. In an era of AI-generated song covers, a fan emphasized how high technology cannot compete with the BORN PINK singer's voice, stating, “Even AI these days can't copy ROSÉ's golden voice.”

Expand Tweet

“Korea's Taylor Swift”: Fans react as BLACKPINK's Rosé receives compliment from vocal trainer Park Seon-joo

Vocal trainer Park Seon-joo is known for training popular actors in South Korea such as Won Bin, Jung Woo-sung, and Lee Byung-hun. She is set to release her sixth album, specializing in Jazz, this coming fall.

She recently discussed her project in an interview with Sports Korea. During the interview, Park Seon-joo spoke about some of the female singers in the country, likening (G)I-DLE's leader Jeon Soyeon to Korea's Lady Gaga and former SISTAR member Hyorin to Beyoncé.

She further moved on to discuss one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world, complimenting their singing prowess. She pointed out the attributes of the BLACKPINK member's voice and emphasized the difficulty in achieving her range.

This has led to a huge wave of reactions from fans who love her unique voice. Fans have also expressed their wish to see her make a solo musical comeback.

Here are some reactions.

Fans react as Vocal trainer Park Seon-joo praises Park Roseanne's voice (Image Via X/@KATSUUU131)

Fans react as Vocal trainer Park Seon-joo praises Park Roseanne's voice (Image Via X/@Chaelili11)

Fans react as Vocal trainer Park Seon-joo praises Park Roseanne's voice (Image Via X/@gyuroze)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Recently, the BLACKPINK member was seen attending American singer Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert held on February 7 in Tokyo. During the event, she was seen humming the 10-minute version of the song All Too Well and also shed tears to songs like 22 and Karma, channeling her inner Swiftie.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé's solo music

Rosé made her solo debut on March 12, 2021, with the highly anticipated mini album titled R, which featured two songs, On The Ground and Gone. Born in New Zealand, the singer helped write one of the songs on their previous album, BORN PINK called Yeah Yeah Yeah. She also released a solo song on the same album called Hard to Love.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE