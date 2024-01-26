"Everybody needs to unfollow her": Chrisean Rock moves back in with Blueface, gets trolled online

On January 26, 2024, American rapper and reality TV personality Chrisean Rock made headlines after she announced that she's “Moving back with my baby Daddddy,” via her Instagram Story.

Trigger warning: This article contains NSFW language. Readers' discretion is advised.

The post revealed a photo of Chrisean Rock in front of a moving truck, with six sunglass emojis preceding the caption. For those unaware, Rock’s baby daddy is fellow hip-hop artist Blueface, who is currently serving time in prison.

As soon as Rock’s Instagram story made its way online, netizens came forward to troll her as, over the last few months, Chrisean and Blueface have constantly fought publicly, especially regarding their infant son’s health.

In this regard, Instagram user @hebe1999_ commented under @theneighborhoodtalk’s post on the same, saying that people need to unfollow Chrisean Rock as she is problematic.

A netizen calls Chrisean problematic. (Image via Instagram/ hebe1999_)

“Name a relationship more toxic than theirs”: Internet slams Chrisean Rock for moving back with Blueface

On Friday, Chrisean Rock announced on her Instagram Story that she is moving back with her baby daddy Blueface, into the latter’s house. This left fans confused and seeking an explanation, as the former couple has been at odds since September 2023, publicly insulting each other on social media platforms.

After the initial post, she also shared an image of her son, reportedly from the interior of Blueface’s residence, further raising questions among followers. In this regard, social media users united in calling out Chrisean Rock.

It is noteworthy that previously, Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, has consistently denied Chrisean’s claim that he is the father of her son Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr.

Not only that, but the Thotiana rapper also posted allegedly inappropriate photos of Chrisean Jr. online, claiming that Rock was keeping the baby away from getting treatment for certain diseases he was born with.

While Chrisean Rock denied the allegations, the duo engaged in a Twitter feud, calling each other out for several weeks, and even involving each other’s family members. She even went on record to say that the next man she is going public with is going to be her future husband, as per Hip Hop DX.

More recently on January 21, Chrisean Rock took to her Instagram Live to explain why she can’t move on from Blueface and elaborated on their tumultuous relationship.

She began by saying how nobody other than she and Blueface understands their complicated dynamics and also added how they spent some time together along with the baby, before Blueface went behind bars for violating his probation for a 2021 assault case.

“The week before the n*gga was locked up, we had so much f*cking fun together. That sh*t was so fun. It’s, like, best friend-type vibes. Nobody else can understand but us type sh*t,” she stated.

23-year-old Chrisean was in a relationship with Blueface from 2020 to October 2023. In September last year, Chrisean gave birth to her first child, who is reportedly Blueface’s third kid.

