“Everyday was heartbreaking”: LOONA’s Yves addresses losing injunction for contract termination in an emotional message

Yves, one of the five LOONA members who lost the injunction lawsuit against Blockberry Creative, sent an emotional message to her fans on the platform Fab on January 15, 2023.

The 25-year-old singer is the second member to openly talk to fans about her struggles after lawsuit results recently made headlines. Since her contract was revised a year or two ago, the courts decided that it wasn’t “unfair enough,” leading her to remain as a Blockberry Creative artist.

Although Yves did not explicitly mention the lawsuit, the idol talked about the troubling times she has been experiencing recently. She shared that she felt a crushing pain in her chest and apologized to fans for not being able to update them. At the start of the message, she wrote:

“ORBIT, (LOONA’s fandom name) this is Yves. I’m sorry that I wasn’t able to update you guys. Everyday was heartbreaking for me…I felt so trapped like a truck was crushing on my chest that I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t want to show it to you guys…I’m sorry.”

Meanwhile, the other four members of LOONA, Heejin, Choerry, Jinsoul, and Kim Lip, won the injunction and can now proceed with terminating their contracts.

Yves asks ORBITs to trust and support LOONA in an emotional message after losing lawsuit

nia ✨ @ItsNiaNom just read yves post on fab and im gonna cry fr #JusticeForLoona just read yves post on fab and im gonna cry fr #JusticeForLoona

LOONA has been on a troublesome route for the past few months, and the general public has had some knowledge of it due to media reports. After fans held a successful boycott campaign that led Blockberry Creative to postpone the group’s 11-member comeback, injunction results for contract termination also made headlines.

In a court ruling on January 13, HaSeul, YeoJin, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye lost their injunctions against the agency. While HaSeul opened up about certain things on January 14, Yves sent another emotional message today, January 15. She talked about how heartbroken she felt and added that she was confused about the future.

“I’m now so used to the despair I feel even when I open and close my eyes, so I wonder what is it that I can do. I don’t know how long it will take or how much more pain I have to be in, but I’m going to try to do everything I can."

She further continued:

"With this feeling of standing on the edge every day, I apologize again that the only thing I can do is hold on to Orbit. Lastly, please trust us. I love you Orbit.”

taichi best boy @andtheor @litell_johnn This is so hurt. like we know yves so passionate about her dream, she knows bbc ruined it and want to start new quickly but now that she lose she must be really hurt and dont know what to do. I hope her friend can give her biggest support. Please free her @litell_johnn This is so hurt. like we know yves so passionate about her dream, she knows bbc ruined it and want to start new quickly but now that she lose she must be really hurt and dont know what to do. I hope her friend can give her biggest support. Please free her 😭

A day prior to Yves’ message, HaSeul confirmed that the lawsuit reports were true. Nine LOONA members were reported to have filed an injunction to end their contracts after the agency removed Chuu from the group, citing power abuse. The reports were not confirmed by Blockberry Creative or the members. The injunction results were reported similarly.

On January 14, HaSeul took to the Fab app and mentioned that the five members who lost the case will have a difficult journey moving forward. However, they will continue to fight until the end with the support of their fans. YeoJin also sent messages on Fab, making fans more emotional.

Meanwhile, LOONA’s 11-member comeback, The Origin Album [0], was postponed indefinitely. Including the five members who lost the case, ViVi and Hyunjin, who did not participate in any lawsuit, also remain Blockberry Creative’s artists. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the group.

