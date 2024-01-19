“Everyone is an imposter”: Hilarious reactions erupt over a particular clip from the Compose Coffee ad featuring BTS’ Taehyung

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, has once again stirred the internet as fans notice his smile during the ad film for Compose Coffee. Fans were amused to find out about this collaboration, as they were aware of V's dislike of coffee. After watching the advertisement video, they once again noticed his smile, complimenting him for his acting skills. Fans believed he was purely acting because they knew he did not enjoy drinking coffee.

Last December, the BTS member was announced as the new face of the budget-friendly coffee franchise Compose Coffee. They dropped their first advertisement video on their official YouTube channel on January 15, featuring Kim Taehyung, titled “V is a composer, eVeryone is a composer.” A huge wave of reactions came along with this highlight, and fans shared hilarious theories about his smile in the video.

A user on X said, “Everyone is an imposter.”

“How to smile in front of toxic relatives”: Fans share amusing memes over a particular clip from BTS' Taehyung's Compose Coffee ad

Kim Taehyung’s Compose Coffee ad garnered the attention of millions of fans worldwide. The ad has been in the limelight for its reported references to two films called The French Dispatch and Big Fish. Moreover, it was previously confirmed that the Slow Dancing singer contributed some ideas to the making of the ad film.

However, fans have found a particular clip where Kim Taehyung is seen holding the Compose Coffee up high while smiling brightly. This attracted hilarious reactions from fans, as they knew that the BTS member was not a fan of coffee itself. They shared hysterical memes around the same clip on social media.

BTS’ Taehyung's collaboration music video with IU

Before beginning his military service journey, the BTS member filmed a music video for IU's highly anticipated musical comeback. Previously, the song was named Love Wins, which was changed to Love Wins All after receiving negative reactions from netizens and people from the LGBTQIA+ community.

IU's agency shared an official statement citing the reason for the name change of the song. They said,

“We decided to change the title to respect and support everyone who loves in their various ways, and we accept the opinions of those who express concerns that precious messages might be blurred due to the title.”

Fans were delighted to see the swift action by the agency and appreciated IU listening to the concerns raised by fans while respecting everyone's opinion. The music video for the song Love Wins All, which is directed by Concrete Utopia director Uhm Tae-hwa, is all set to be released on Wednesday, January 24, at 6 p.m. Korean Standard Time.