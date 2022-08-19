Ex-fromis_9 member Jang Gyu-ri starts anew as an actress, reportedly signs with JUST Entertainment

Jang Gyu-ri, a former member of the K-pop idol group fromis_9, has reportedly signed an exclusive contract with JUST Entertainment. As per a report by SPOTV NEWS, Gyu-ri has joined the new agency as an actress.

She left PLEDIS Entertainment, home to the Stay This Way girl group, three weeks ago on July 28 after her contract expired.

The former fromis_9 member made her first foray into acting in 2017 with a cameo in KBS’s Ms. Perfect. That same year, she participated in Mnet’s survival program Idol School. She debuted with the group in November, but as per fans, she always had her heart set on acting.

The news of Jang Gyu-ri’s was met with positive reactions by fans. They had previously speculated that the 24-year-old was leaving the idol life behind to pursue acting.

Jang Gyu-ri decided that the idol life was not for her as she chose not to renew her contract when fromis_9 shifted under PLEDIS Entertainment’s management. The nine-member group transferred from Off the Record Entertainment to HYBE’s sub-label, PLEDIS, in August last year.

According to a statement from PLEDIS Entertainment, apart from Gyu-ri, all fromis_9 members renewed their contracts with the company. Three weeks later, reports of the 24-year-old joining another agency, JUST Entertainment, as an actor, emerged on August 18.

The report by SPOTV NEWS also stated that she was involved in many conversations and was carefully considering her options before deciding on the new agency. Fans were certain that the idol was going to start taking steps towards her acting career, for which they wholeheartedly supported her.

In a handwritten letter thanking fans for their support, Gyu-ri had shared,

“Even though I was never good at expressing myself, I promise to remember each and every Flover (the group’s fandom name) who still believed in me and embraced me with even greater love. Like it’s been up until now, no matter where I am and what image I have, I will do my best to not be ashamed. Please watch over me.”

The singer gained recognition for her acting in the hit drama, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, in 2020. The former fromis_9 member had also acted in the 2019 drama Dating Class as the female lead.

In April this year, she was confirmed to join SBS’s new mystery-rom com drama titled Cheer Up alongside Han Ji-hyun, Bae In-hyuk, Kim Hyun-jin, Lee Eun-saem, and Yang Dong-geun.

JUST Entertainment’s roster currently includes recognized actors such as Yoon Kye-sang, Kim Sang-ho, Kim Do-yoon, Kim joo-ryeong, Shin Dong-mi, Kim Shin-rok, and others.

More about Jang Gyu-ri’s upcoming drama, Cheer Up

Cheer Up is a mystery rom com drama based around the lives of cheerleaders in a high school. It will showcase the youngsters’ journey of being in a once-glorious cheerleading squad, which is now in ruins. Friendship, betrayal, jealousy and romance loom high in the college atmosphere.

The former fromis_9 member will be playing the supporting role of Tae Cho-hee in the show.

