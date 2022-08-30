EXCLUSIVE: Emilia McCarthy talks about Zombies 3 and her “epiphany” as an actress

On July 15, 2022, Disney+ dropped a new sci-fi musical film titled Zombies 3. The film stars Emilia McCarthy, Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly and Kylee Russell, and marks the third installment of the successful Zombies franchise.

The latest release picks up from the end of Zombies 2, which featured humans, zombies and werewolves living peacefully in Seabrook. However, this peace is shattered when a UFO's unexpected arrival on Earth causes mayhem across the city.

The film has received mostly positive reviews and has garnered praise for its overarching themes of love and acceptance.

Sportskeeda recently had the opportunity to talk to Emilia McCarthy, who plays the character of Lacey in the film. Lacey is a human cheerleader and part of a trio called the Aceys. In Zombies 3, she initially stands in the way of change but ultimately learns to lead with understanding and acceptance

Apart from the Zombies franchise, McCarthy has starred in Maps to the Stars, Sadie’s Last Days on Earth, and even had the opportunity to perform alongside Cate Blanchett in the 2006 film Babel.

Deconstructing McCarthy and her work in the film industry

Her rise in the industry

Born in London, Ontario, McCarthy’s career began at the tender age of 7. Her name has been featured in the New York Times and among Hollywood Reporter’s “Rising Stars.”

When asked about what drew her to the acting industry, she said:

“Honestly, I don’t even know. It was this epiphany I had as a kid. I think I always really loved to perform. I was always very creative and I was the type of kid to always put on shows for family and guests, who didn’t even ask for it, but I’d always be putting on shows.”

Adding further to the story of how her parents fostered her acting career, she went on to say:

"I got an agent and my first audition ever was for the movie ‘Babel’ with Brad Pitt and I was auditioning to be Elle Fanning’s double. As a seven-year-old, you can only work so many hours. So they needed a double and I had no idea what I was doing but I ended up booking it and I never looked back ever since.”

Fluent in three languages (English, Spanish, French) and educated in film studies and psychology, McCarthy understands what it means to work hard, follow your dreams, and stand up for what you believe in. She is a powerful voice for change, and is devoted to making a strong impact for causes that include social equality, environmental awareness, and diversity/inclusion.

After completing the filming for Zombies 3, in an interview, McCarthy revealed that her role in the film allowed her an "amazing opportunity to share values of inclusion and community-building through powerful storytelling." She also praised the Zombies franchise for being pivotal in introducing a non-binary actor/character in the third film.

Working with Disney

When asked about her stint with Disney, McCarthy opened up about how she started working with the ever-popular film studio:

“So when I was a teenager, I started auditioning for Disney and it just sort of worked out. I did a lot for them. My first thing I did was ‘Zapped’ with Zendaya, which was a really fun movie, where I also got to dance and then I did ‘Bunks’, which now there is a show ‘Bunked’ based off of the movie.”

She also elaborated on the Zombies franchise from Disney by saying:

"Zombies, the first one, was five years ago and it has become this whole franchise and we just finished the third movie. I play Lacey, one of the Acey cheerleaders. She is, sort of, the mean girl. This movie at its core is about inclusivity and coming together. Each character represents a différent perspective on that."

When asked what her dream acting job would be like, McCarthy responded by saying:

"Right now, I would love to be on HBO. I think they have really cool, high-quality content."

McCarthy also stated that she wanted to take up comedy or essay a Lara Croft-type role in the future.

Emilia McCarthy's latest release, Zombies 3, is currently playing on Disney+ . She has also starred in SkyMed, a nine-episode medical drama, which is currently streaming on Paramount+.

