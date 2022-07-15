Zombies 3 review: A delightful platter of alien surprises

Disney's latest installment of the franchise, Zombies 3, hit all the marks adequately to serve a delicious finale that sparkled with metaphors of healthy love, acceptance, and equality. The teenage-oriented film series has always been lauded for its take on inclusivity, beginning with the human-zombie love story of Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) in the first season.

After more bizarre events in the second season in the form of werewolves, the quaint community of Seabrook faced new alien guests this time out. The overly harmonious aliens and their quest to find a map hidden in Seabrook formed a chunk of the compelling drama, elevated by great twists, brilliant songs, and sizzling chemistry between the lead characters.

Read on for a detailed review of Zombies 3 below.

Zombies 3 review: Teaching love through absurdism

The absurdist fantasies of the Zombies series may stop some people from taking them seriously, but in all honesty, it has a lot more to teach than some "serious" or "art" films. From the mind of director Paul Hoen, the film is a beautiful metaphor for inclusion in the community, much like the previous two films were. Not only is the film a strong anti-racist, anti-classist, and all-inclusive commentary, but it is also a fascinating watch for both children and adults.

Served with small doses of comedy and an overall thrilling premise, Zombies 3 saw the arrival of aliens in Seabrook. The overtly peace-loving aliens arrive with the goal of obtaining a map that would lead their species to a utopian land. While this serves as the main crisis, other plotlines, such as the one involving Zed's college admissions efforts, also make up a sizeable portion of the one and a half hour movie.

Zed's struggle is often represented as a struggle of an entire community. He wants to be the first Zombie to go to college, a steep metaphor for racism and classism. Depicting his attempts as the attempts of an entire community also showed how well the concept of unity works in the film.

Zombies 3 felt even more enjoyable than the previous two parts because of the great twists all along the way. From Addison's identity to the community coming together to help the aliens leave, these frequent small plot twists kept things extremely interesting till the very end.

The tightly paced script was nearly flawless until the time of Addison's departure. This is the only part where the film loses a bit of its charm. Addison and Zed's farewell did not feel adequate, given the history of the two characters. However, their reunion was more than adequate.

Apart from this, every character was on-point, especially Terry Hu's A-Spen, who shone in every chance that he was given. The soundtrack was excellent, with wonderful songs serving to connect and frequently uplift the emotions.

All in all, the film had everything worthy of being a good final part of a great trilogy. Almost everything worked out in favor of Zombies 3, and there is no real reason for viewers to skip this great flick. If nothing, it's a great weekend binge. In actuality, though, it is much more.

The film is now streaming on Disney+ worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far