"Expect the unexpected": Tommy Howell dishes on his upcoming residency, surprise guests, and more (Exclusive)

Singer-songwriter and renowned actor Tommy Howell is taking to the stage once more. Only this time, he is hosting his own, one-of-a-kind residency Backstage with Tommy Howell and Friends. The 24-week 48 show event will take place in City Winery, Nashville, beginning May 13 to November 18, 2023. The residency will feature a total of 24 guests who will appear on both an evening (6 pm ET) and a late-night show (9 pm ET) on their given dates.

Tommy creatively describes this as the "Jimmy Kimmel Live meets The Johnny Cash Show." Steering the ship, Tommy will have some of the fan-favorite celebrity guests "backstage," giving audiences a night of intimate storytelling, musical performances, behind-the-scenes stories, and reenactments from the guests themselves.

Some of the guests have already been revealed and trust us when we say this, you won't want to miss it. Charlie Sheen, the cast of Cobra Kai, an unforgettable E.T. cast reunion, Kevin Dillon, and Adam Carolla are set to grace the stage. More guests are yet to be revealed. Tommy will also bring in surprise appearances from Hollywood's biggest names.

In conversation with Varsha Narayanan of SK POP, Tommy Howell breaks down the idea behind the residency, what to expect, and more. Giving us a brief idea, he said:

"Expect the unexpected! You never know who might show up in the middle of the show. The audience will be entertained, they’ll be surprised, and most of all they’re going to have fun with these celebrities they’ve been watching on screen for years."

Tommy Howell talks about his upcoming residency and more

Tommy revealed that the inception of this residency goes back to when he was young and enjoyed watching old variety shows with his family. He wanted to recreate a similar feeling where fan-favorite celebrities come together and have fun. He further said:

"I thought, “Well, let's do it live.” Whether you are fans of E.T. or Cobra Kai or Red Dawn this will be a great place to come listen to stories and ask questions to the people that we grew up watching."

The host also expressed that with the launch of his music career, he'd found a home in Nashville, a place where he could express himself and his music. Reflecting on why he didn't do his residency earlier, considering he has over 4 decades of experience, he said:

"It wouldn’t have included the music element, and that element is very important to me. I’ve also got quite a few years of experience under my belt now and relationships that have come from those experiences. Those relationships are the reason we’re having such awesome celebrity guests!"

Tommy revealed that he'd also be performing songs from his debut album American Storyteller. The host recalled how his musical journey began by learning to make music to write a script. He fell in love with music once he picked up a guitar and expressed that it'd been an "incredible journey since then, one I never could have imagined."

The actor feels that his residency might just be the perfect opportunity to evolve himself musically. He said:

"The residency will be a great opportunity for me to do a large amount of work musically in a short period of time. When we get on the other side of all of these performances I feel like my band and I will be totally transformed. I'm looking forward to that."

Tommy Howell teases what fans can expect from the residency

While the host has revealed five interesting guests that the audience can look forward to meeting, Tommy has exclusively revealed to SK POP that Henry Thomas (Elliot), Dee Wallace (Mary), and Robert Macnaughton (Michael) from E.T. will be joining him on stage for the residency.

The singer-songwriter has also teased that the audience can expect some big reveals. While he has chosen to maintain it as a well-kept secret, Tommy said:

"There’s nothing more exciting than when you go to a concert, and another celebrity shows up on stage that you weren’t expecting to be there. Suddenly you have two shows happening in one. It’s such a fun feeling to be surprised like that by someone you admire. So, we wanted to keep some of the guests a surprise to be able to give the audience that experience."

Calling City Winery a "classic venue," Tommy revealed that it was the perfect place to recreate a "variety show format." He expressed that the winery provided the perfect ambience for people to have a meal, a drink and enjoy a great show.

Apart from the residency, the actor will be seen in the Netflix series Obliterated, set to be released this year. He will also be holding shows to perform songs from his debut album. Viewers can find more information on his social media and website.

Speaking to fans, the singer said:

"This is going to be a once in a lifetime chance to see these stars up close and personal, for one night only. The fans who come to these residency shows are going to be seeing these celebrities in an intimate setting, and hearing stories no one else has before. You won’t want to miss it!"

Presley Tucker, daughter of country music icon Tanya Tucker, will be accompanying Tommy as the background singer and vocalist. Tickets for the residency are out on his website, the link of which is attached to his social media pages. Audiences are in for a treat as they get to witness their favorite celebrities up close and personal through meet and greet.

We'd advise you not to miss the event and can promise it will be a huge treat for your heart. We might as well suggest that you hop in to Tommy Howell's social media for more details on the same.

