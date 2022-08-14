Extraordinary Attorney Woo faces criticism for insensitive joke on Cancer

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers

ENA’s latest K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which has quickly become an international sensation, is facing criticism for a dialog included in its latest episode. On August 11, the thirteenth episode of the show aired. In it, a dialog made by the titular character Woo Young-woo, played by Park Eun-Bin, was deemed to be insensitive towards cancer patients.

Jung Myung-Suk in the hospital (image via ENA originals)

In the latest episode, Jung Myung-suk, portrayed by Kang Ki-young, who is Attorney Woo’s mentor, was diagnosed with Stage III of stomach cancer. In light of this, Young-woo went to the hospital to pay a visit to her mentor.

When Myung-Suk met Young-woo, he assured her not to worry about him and, in response, Attorney Woo made a statement which was meant to be humorous but, instead, was received as distasteful and belittling of those who suffered from the fatal disease. She said:

“Stage 3 stomach cancer has a survival rate of 30-40%.”

Several viewers of the show have expressed their disappointment with the writers of the show for this statement. This statement was seen as an insult to those who are battling cancer or have loved ones who are suffering or have lost their lives to the disease.

Episode 13 featured a dramatic twist in the wholesome show Extraordinary Attorney Woo, but the reaction from viewers has since been quite different from what was anticipated by the makers. In this episode, Attorney Woo’s mentor Jung Myung-suk, who had previously collapsed with unbearable abdominal pain during an ongoing trial, is diagnosed with stomach cancer, which is in its third stage.

Speaking on the subject, Woo Young made a statement on the survival rate of cancer patients with third-stage abdominal cancer.

The statement was seen as derogatory towards those battling the disease and viewers who have loved ones who are suffering from cancer. Several netizens and online communities have expressed their displeasure with the show and how it has dealt with the issue of cancer.

Netizens express anger against derogatory dialogue in Extraordinary Attorney Woo (image via wikitree)

One netizen commented that the show is enjoyed by cancer patients, and the dialogue had caught them completely off guard:

“Patients at cancer centers really enjoy watching this drama, but it angers me to see the drama stab them in the back. Usually, whenever a drama talks about cancer, they change the channel, but I’m sure they were caught off-guard.”

Additionally, another viewer commented that the show only perpetuated a stereotypical idea about cancer:

“The premise of a cancer patient isn’t problematic, but the fact it repeats phrases like, ‘I don’t have long to live,’ and then to make a joke at the expense of the cancer patient is just awful.”

Netizens express anger on derogatory dialogue (image via wikitree)

Further, one viewer stated that the reality of neurodivergent people should not have been depicted at the cost of undermining the lived experience of cancer patients,

“Those who try to defend the scene by saying the scene was to show the reality of the autism spectrum, need to understand that cancer patients live with this reality every day and do not need a reminder about a 30% survival rate.”

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a much-loved K-drama with a neurodivergent protagonist and has touched millions of hearts across the globe with its wholesome storyline. However, with the rise in criticisms against it, it is to be seen whether the K-drama will manage to end on a similar blockbuster note on which it had started.

