Fact Check: Did DJ Jerry Blavat die? Illness explored amid latest rumors

Well-known DJ and performer Jerry Blavat is the latest personality to fall victim to an online death hoax. The source from where the rumors began remains unknown, but it started after Blavat postponed a few shows due to his health issues.

Blavat's death rumors were confirmed to be false by his family members as they shared a statement on his Facebook page:

"We are aware of the rumors surrounding Jerry's death. They are untrue. As you know, Jerry has been struggling with health issues over the past several months. He is currently with his family and closest friends and loved ones. We ask that you continue to keep Jerry and his family in your prayers rather than spread rumors, and respect the privacy that he deserves."

The comments section of the post was flooded with best wishes and prayers from Blavat's fans, with most saying that they were glad to know he was alive.

Jerry Blavat cancels his upcoming shows due to his health problems

Jerry Blavat elaborated on his health issues on his website on January 10 and wrote that his troubles were linked to his shoulders. He added that it is a "nerve and muscular issue" but it can be treated with therapy.

Earlier this month, Jerry canceled a few shows after being advised to take rest by the doctors. This included one show which was scheduled to be held on January 28 at the Kimmel Center.

DJ Jerry Blavat canceled a few shows because of his health problems (Image via Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

He announced the same on Facebook, writing that all those who purchased the tickets would get a refund or the show would be postponed to another date. Another statement was added on behalf of the Kimmel Center, which mentioned that they were working to reschedule the event.

Blavat shared another post on January 12, where he said that the Kimmel Center was planning the event for around three months. Stating that he did not have the strength in the last few months, Blavat mentioned:

"And very reluctantly I had to take the advice of my doctors and medical team to hold off on all performances until my physical therapy was complete and I was strong enough to be out again."

He ended the post by writing that he has always preferred to perform and make his fans happy. He added that he is doing everything he can to get back to work as soon as possible.

In brief, about Jerry Blavat

Jerry Blavat started his career as a host of different live events and radio shows. He first joined WFIL-TV in 1953 and worked with record labels like Lost Nite and Crimson.

He gained recognition as the host of The Discophonic Scene for two years and has been featured on different shows like The Monkees, The Joey Bishop Show, The Mod Squad, and more. He has also been a part of a few movies, including Desperately Seeking Susan, Baby It's You, and Cookie.

