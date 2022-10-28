Fact Check: Did Melissa Gilbert pass away? Car accident claim debunked

Melissa Gilbert recently became the latest celebrity to fall prey to an online death hoax. The news came just one day after Jerry Lee Lewis fell victim to similar rumors.

Gilbert's fans were worried after several YouTube videos claimed that she died in a car accident. They even reacted to the same on social media. However, Gilbert is alive and well and the details mentioned in those videos are false.

Patricia @dooleypdarts @BrianMcFadden I was on YouTube last night and it was reported that Melissa Gilbert (Laura Ingles Wilder) was dead to. Lord these people would want to check their facts before going public. Such unprofessional reporting can be damaging. @BrianMcFadden I was on YouTube last night and it was reported that Melissa Gilbert (Laura Ingles Wilder) was dead to. Lord these people would want to check their facts before going public. Such unprofessional reporting can be damaging.

Some fans of Melissa refused to believe that she had died, saying that social media should check the facts before revealing any information to the public.

Although the exact source of where the rumors began remains unknown, YouTube channels like Allan Radio, Nene Star News, Deceased Celebrities, and Celebs Kids News have reported the news of her death.

It should be noted that Allan Radio has faced public outrage in the past for spreading false information about the deaths of several well-known celebrities.

Melissa Gilbert has been active on social media

Melissa Gilbert's social media activity proved that she is alive (Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Melissa Gilbert's friends and family members have not revealed or confirmed anything about her death. They would have provided an official statement if something like that happened.

The evidence of Melissa Gilbert being alive is her social media activity. Her most recent post was around a few hours ago, which featured her pet dog and the caption reads that she is back in New York City.

Gilbert had previously shared the Voter's Guide for Pro-Choice Recommendations on Twitter before the ballot on November 8, 2022.

If any YouTube video reports fake news of someone's death, people can choose to report the videos. The option for reporting is available on the right side of the videos. A primary reason for action should be chosen and the process can be completed by selecting 'Report'.

This recent incident has increased the need to be more careful while we check news from any source. It is imperative that people only depend on verified YouTube channels instead of those that spread rumors.

In brief, about Melissa Gilbert

Melissa Gilbert started her career as a child actress in the late 1960s and appeared in several commercials and made guest appearances. She portrayed the role of Laura Ingalls Wilder on the NBC show Little House on the Prairie from 1974 to 1983.

Gilbert has appeared in several television films like The Diary of Anne Frank and The Miracle Worker. She even did some voice work for shows like Batman: The Animated Series and participated in the 14th season of Dancing with the Stars.

She was the President of the Screen Actors Guild from 2001 to 2005 and her autobiography, Prairie Tale: A Memoir, was released in 2009. She ran for the U.S. Congress as a Democrat in Michigan's 8th congressional district in 2016 and emerged as the winner.

However, she dropped out due to health issues following an accident in 2012.

