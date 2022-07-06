Fact Check: Has Santan Dave been stabbed? Death rumors debunked

Santan Dave was recently the victim of hoax news that claimed that he had died. The rapper’s death news shocked everyone but it eventually turned out to be false.

While the news turned out to be false, fans of the British rapper took to Twitter, concerned about his well-being.

Caelan Duffy @duffy_caelan Is Santan Dave alive or dead ? And why is no one taking about it ??!? Is Santan Dave alive or dead ? And why is no one taking about it ??!?

rayan @Rayanghamdi_ Rumors that santan Dave is dead?? Surely not.. ? Rumors that santan Dave is dead?? Surely not.. ?

Dave’s songs and albums have received positive reviews from critics and have been praised for his socially conscious lyrics and wordplay. He is ranked among the most recognized British rappers.

Santan Dave’s death rumor explained

A few reports on July 5 stated that Santan Dave died after being stabbed on his birthday. One of the headlines stated,

“Was David Orobosa Omoregie Aka Santan Dave Stabbed On His Birthday? What Happened And Where Is The Rapper Now?”

However, the rumors turned out to be fake and it was revealed that Dave was the victim of a celebrity death hoax. The main evidence to prove the news was indeed a hoax was Dave’s birthday, which was on June 5 and not July 5.

While Dave himself has not commented on the death hoax, he has been active on social media. He shared a photo of himself standing in front of a London bus yesterday. A few hours ago, Dave also shared a selfie on his Instagram story.

Everything known about Santan Dave

Dave is a famous rapper, musician, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor (Image via Ian West/Getty Images)

Santan Dave made his debut in the music industry with his first EP, Six Paths, in September 2016. Prior to that, he had already gained recognition for a few singles that he released alongside performing at a few events. He also released a song with AJ Tracey the same year titled Thiago Silva. The song peaked at number 36 on the UK Singles Chart.

He released a few non-album singles in 2017 and one of his songs, Samantha, was a big hit. He made his television debut on BBC’s Later… with Jools Holland where he performed his song, Picture Me. He then performed at a few sold-out shows in the UK and toured North America on a joint tour with AJ Tracey.

Dave announced his second EP, Game Over, in October 2017, and it was released the following month. He released his self-produced song, Funky Friday, in October 2018 and it topped the first position on the UK Singles Chart.

Santan then announced his next album Psychodrama in February 2019 and released a single, Black. Psychodrama was released in March 2019 and its singles received positive reviews from the audience. Dave then went on his first UK headline tour and made his Glastonbury Festival debut. His performance at the festival went viral. He then appeared in the third season of Netflix’s Top Boy.

Dave collaborated with Sir David Attenborough for an episode of Planet Earth in August 2020. He released his second album, We’re All Alone in This Together, in July 2021 and it broke several records.

He then headlined his first festival at Parklife in September 2021 and produced songs for other artists. He was nominated for four awards at the Brit Awards 2022 and went on his first sold-out UK arena tour in early 2022. His latest single, Starlight, debuted in the first position on the UK Singles Chart.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far