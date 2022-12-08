Fan inspired BTS X LEGO collab: All you need to know

Popular building-block toy brand LEGO teased their official collaboration with the world's biggest band, BTS. The subtle announcement was made through a sponsored ad on the brand's social media.

Though the post didn't directly name the band, the purple LEGO heart as well as the phrases "seven favorite pop icons” and " light up like dynamite" in the description were enough to get ARMYs excited.

Fans were particularly thrilled with the collaboration as few BTS members are known to be LEGO aficionados. In fact, Jimin created a flower bouquet of legos during his birthday live, whereas Jin received a special gift from the brand itself.

LEGO hints at Dynamite-themed BTS set

The collaboration was first announced earlier this year on the LEGO ideas website after the Dynamite model created by two BTS fans, Josh Bretz (a.k.a JBBrickFanatic) and Jacob (a.k.a BangtanBricks), gained 10,000 followers. The brand stated:

"The LEGO Ideas team is absolutely excited to bring BTS, one of the most popular and influential bands to life in LEGO bricks through one of their biggest hits - Dynamite."

For the unversed, anyone can upload their set ideas on the LEGO Ideas site. The ones that gain 10,000 followers stand a chance to get picked by the brand and go into production.

LEGO® IDEAS @LEGOIdeas



Learn more about them: In today's 10K Club Interview, we introduce JBBrickFanatic & BangtanBricks, the creators behind the #BTS Dynamite project! Their combined love for LEGO bricks and K-Pop led to them to celebrate one of the undisputed icons of K-Pop.Learn more about them: ow.ly/hCCy50GTnbP In today's 10K Club Interview, we introduce JBBrickFanatic & BangtanBricks, the creators behind the #BTS Dynamite project! Their combined love for LEGO bricks and K-Pop led to them to celebrate one of the undisputed icons of K-Pop. Learn more about them: ow.ly/hCCy50GTnbP https://t.co/zwyQybgvFM

The US-based creators said in their 10K Club Interview that they created the model as a tribute to the seven-member group and their first English single Dynamite. The duo added that they were stunned when their model gained 10,000 followers in less than a week:

"Josh made a Tik Tok video to promote the set and it went semi-viral. We hit 700 supporters by the next morning and within 24 hours of that, we hit 7K. I believe our project has the largest growth spurt of any ideas project ever."

While the final design is yet to be released, Josh and Jacob's 740 piece set contains minifigures of Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and recreations of Dynamite's iconic sets, including the donut and record stores.

ARMYs ready to sell out BTS X LEGO collection

ARMY took to Twitter to celebrate the news as soon as LEGO revealed its plans for its upcoming Dynamite set. Many said they were ready to sell out the sets on the day of its release, while others joked that they would even fight kids to do so.

One fan specifically noted that the collaboration made "perfect sense" as legos are often used as a form of therapy, and the band's inspirational songs have also been known to have helped many people find their purpose in life.

The majority of fans were delighted that this collaboration would give them a chance to reconnect with legos that were a big and cherished part of their childhood.

José/JK Mixtape⁷ @TheJose8A He was teasing it all along! The way I’m gonna have to fight kids for this lol He was teasing it all along! The way I’m gonna have to fight kids for this lol https://t.co/fjTCNFwrai

OT⁷ ⟭⟬ ANG -NOONA #방탄소년단 Army Indigo Astronaut @angleeyze @suga93jacket



It makes perfect sense to associate/partner with BTS



So is Jimin going to Legoland?

If so I hope he's properly dressed @Imani293 I brought Legos with me when I moved to university and they served as a therapy tool when friends were stressed outIt makes perfect sense to associate/partner with BTSSo is Jimin going to Legoland?If so I hope he's properly dressed @suga93jacket @Imani293 I brought Legos with me when I moved to university and they served as a therapy tool when friends were stressed out It makes perfect sense to associate/partner with BTS So is Jimin going to Legoland?If so I hope he's properly dressed

Aurelia💜 @AureliaOT7 YESS FINALLY!!!! I remember when ARMYs voted to push this BTS Dynamite LEGO idea to development and seeing updates….feels great to see it come to fruition. Hope they make more than the one set!! YESS FINALLY!!!! I remember when ARMYs voted to push this BTS Dynamite LEGO idea to development and seeing updates….feels great to see it come to fruition. Hope they make more than the one set!! https://t.co/LAq7YPuimN

Price details and the official release date of the sets have not yet been announced. However, it is rumored that the set will be available for sale in 2023 for $100.

Poll : 0 votes