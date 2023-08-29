Fans appreciate The Shoe Surgeon's custom Nike Nocta Glide for Drake: "Gorgeous! Love the color" 

The creative work of Dominic Ciambrone a.k.a The Shoe Surgeon needs no introduction. With celebrities such as Justine Bieber and Drake, Dominic has achieved a great clientele during the last few years. The designer, recently, presented his new iteration of Nike Glide, which was worn by Drake on August 24.

Drake is on the " It's All A Blur" tour and Los Angeles was the 6th stop where he wore the shoe re-designed by The Shoe Surgeon who has hand-dyed the sneaker in pink shade.

Fans praised the Nike Glide makeover on Drake's feet (image via Instagram/ The Surgeon)

From The Shoe Surgeon's Instagram post, fans got the first glimpse of the shoe and started flooding the post with their comments. One of the fans wrote, "Gorgeous! Love the color". Most of the people showed their appreciation by sharing love emoticons and some have explained how much they love the color.

The Shoe Surgeon dyed the Nike Glide in pink tint for Drake

Drake has been on the most anticipated tour "It's All A Blur" along with Savage 21 since July. On August 24, he was in Los Angeles for the 6th stop where he wore Shoe Surgeon's customized sneaker. The rapper coupled the sneaker with a wide-legged trousers and Kobe Bryant cap.

On August 24, Kobe Day, Drake paid tribute to the icon while performing at the Crypto.com stadium, one of Kobe Bryant's most frequented venues. Nocta, the clothing brand of Canadian rapper, has partnered with Beaverton-based athlete wear brand for the Nike Glide. The pair took inspiration from the Zoom Air 95 model and with minuscule changes in pods, it appeared with a fresh look.

With the carbon-inspired paneled upper and rubber outsole, the Nike Glide brings a chunky vibe. Built with a breathable mesh silhouette and bug-eye-shaped pods, Dominic shared his magical touches in a feminine tint.

Here's a glimpse of how fans have reacted:

Fans rejoice in Dominic Ciambrone's new iteration in pink ( image via Instagram/ The Surgeon)

After posting the image of the sneaker, The Shoe Surgeon wrote about the sneaker iteration in a vibrant pink and chrome accent. Fans rejoiced at the piece in pink which extends the Barbiecore trend. Some said that this pair reminded them of the Barbie movie while others have said the sneaker has a cool color scheme.

More details on The Shoe Surgeon's pink iteration on the Nike Glide

Dominic never fails to surprise his fans with his creativity in color mixing and designs. During the Barbie hype, he shared his Nike dunk iteration which won the hearts. In the Nike Glide sneakers, he hand dyed them in vibrant pink and applied chrome accents on the pods and Nike branding on the upper.

On the baby pink tinted carbon fiber mudguard, he painted the swoosh in dark pink. The Nocta branding on the tongue and the lace got the shades from different pink color palates.

The pink Nocta Glides is currently an exclusive item, symbolizing Drake's special relationship with Nike.