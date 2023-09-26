Fans dismiss Air Jordan 13 “Purple Venom” sneakers: “13's with no cat eyes is crazy”

For the Fall season, Nike will launch a kid's special Air Jordan 13 dressed in purple and black. Jordan sneakers have a special place in the hearts of sneakerheads. Even though AJ 13 is not as popular as other sneakers like Air Jordan 1, the 13 has an innovative structure and design to it. So, the hardcore fans of the Jordan brand love it.

However, this time, with the purple model fans seem to be unsatisfied. Netizens are complaining about Air Joran 13 “Purple Venom” sneakers not having cat eyes feature on them. Not only that, but they are also complaining about many other factors and criticizing the new upcoming model.

Fans dismiss AJ 13 “Purple Venom” sneakers (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans criticizing Air Jordan 13 “Purple Venom” sneakers

Since its introduction in 1997, the Air Jordan 13 has become a popular model among sneakerheads due to its performance and comfort on or off the court. The shoe features a circular hologram at the heel that includes a 3-D Jumpman and #23 and is packed with Zoom Air in both the heel and forefoot, a carbon fiber midfoot shank, and a grippy, paw-pad outsole design.

It was designed by Tinker Hatfield, who was inspired by Michael Jordan's "Black Cat" nickname to create a shoe that resembled a panther's paw. It is one of the unique features of the sneaker model for which it is special among fans.

However, the upcoming Air Jordan 13 “Purple Venom” sneakers do not have the cat eye design on them and fans are quite upset about it.

According to comments on social platforms, fans are saying that Air Jordan 13 without cat eyes is not AJ 13 at all. Even though some sneakerheads appreciate the fact that the iconic sneaker model is coming in kid's sizes, still they are upset about the cat eye design matter.

Additionally, sneakerheads are also criticizing the sneaker model in general saying that it is not up to the mark and they have expected much more from the sneaker label.

Fans are criticizing the brand by saying that they are not able to produce iconic sneakers like before and they are degrading the quality of the shoes.

Here are some of the fan comments from the Instagram account of @sneakernews which will show the disappointment of the fans:

On October 2nd, 2023, the new Air Jordan 13 “Purple Venom” sneakers will arrive on the market. The shoe will be available for grade schoolers, little kids, infants, and toddlers. The pricing tag will be $150 (grade school), $100 (little kid), and $80 (infant and toddler).