Fans dismiss the upcoming New Balance Warped Runner "Black/Royal" sneakers - "Almost .. change the blue"

The New Balance Warped Runner, leaked in early June, is now available overseas and is soon to be released in the US market. Not one, but two inline models have appeared via international shops, providing sneakerheads with their first full look at the footwear brand's latest offering.

The NB Warped Runner will receive a "Black/Royal" colorway along with the "Beige" pair revealed by various sneaker sources earlier this Summer.

However, observing the fan's comments on social media platforms, it seems they are not pleased with the "Black/Royal" color of the New Balance Warped Runner. In their opinion, they want to see the pair without the Royal Blue hues.

Fans dismiss the NB Warped Runner "Black/Royal" sneakers (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans don't want the royal blue hue on the upcoming New Balance Warped Runner "Black/Royal" sneakers

The Warped Runner exemplifies the brand's dedication to aesthetic brilliance and quality, combining modern flare with sturdy performance. This one-of-a-kind sneaker appears to be the most distinctive in New Balance's collection and the latest in a long line of heritage-inspired contemporary styles.

The new "Black/Royal" iteration comes with a simple yet striking design. The suede base is covered in a royal blue mix with black accents on the linen base, laces, and midsole. The classy appearance is completed with subtle hints of light grey on the big "N" emblem, heel tab, and inside lining.

This new New Balance Warped Runner does not have any out-of-the-box design elements except for the royal blue color combination with black and grey. However, sneakerheads do not want this blue hue on the shoe. The NB Warped Runner is a popular sneaker model among aficionados. If the blue color is changed, they are completely fine with the model.

Previously, New Balance collaborated with AURALEE on the Warped Runner. It was a very successful launch for the brand, and the colorway was highly coveted by the fans. Now, sneakerheads are comparing this one with the new royal blue pair, saying that they loved the AURALEE edition and want something like that with a more neutral color palette.

Sneakerheads are big fans of New Balance and the Warped Runner model, and they just want to see their favorite sneaker model in a better colorway. Here are some comments from @sneakernews' Instagram post that show the disappointment of fans.

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

New Balance Warped Runner "Black/Royal" sneakers have already been released on August 2 in the overseas market. Stay tuned to learn the official release date and price for the US market.