Fans dismiss the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 2 "Wings" sneakers: "Those shoes are a dishonor"

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has continuously surprised fans with brand-new makeovers upon their classic and signature sneaker models. Currently, upon the 37th signature model, the label has continued to give its retro models a makeover. The latest to surface is the Air Jordan 2 "Wings," which pays homage to the Jordan Wings Scholars Program. The program provides educational support to underserved youth.

Fans of the Jordan label, however, weren't happy with the design and criticized the label for making a weak and uninteresting color scheme. Fans commented under the Instagram post by Nice Kicks and expressed how they felt the color scheme for the sneaker wasn't up to the mark. One fan even commented that the shoes were a "dishonor."

It was a sentiment that a lot of fans agreed with as they call stated that the design wasn't up to the mark.

Fans react to the Nike Air Jordan 2 "Wings" sneakers and criticize design

Jared Ebanks @JaredEbanks The details on the Air Jordan 2 "Wings" in honor of Howard "H" White are insane. 🧵 The details on the Air Jordan 2 "Wings" in honor of Howard "H" White are insane. 🧵 https://t.co/2HbuFtrRh5

Michael Jordan's eponymous footwear label gave its Air Jordan 2 sneaker model a well-deserved spotlight after its initial debut in 1986. The sneaker model finally made its way into the hearts of sneakerheads as Nike pushed the model in 2022 and 2023. The shoe model received various makeovers in collaboration with J Balvin, Nina Chanel Abney, Maison Chateau Rogue, and Two 18.

The trend is continuing in 2023 with the launch of a limited edition Air Jordan 2 "Wings." As mentioned earlier, the pair pays homage to the Jordan Wings Scholars Program. However, it also pays homage to Howard White - the Vice President of Jordan Brand.

When fans saw the images of the shoes on Instagram, they were disappointed with the design and the color scheme. They said that the color scheme wasn't up to the mark. While some said that the idea was "dope," they said that the colorway was weak and suggested that the wings should have been embossed or embroidered.

Others believed that called the design "messed up, horrible," and even weak. A sneakerhead also said that they would prefer Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green" sneakers over the new model.

Other sneakerheads also complained about the sneakers and called them things like ugly, basic, terrible, and stale. Some commented that they were bored with Air Jordan 2 and that Nike needs to stop pushing the design so much.

However, there were several other fans who were impressed with the shoe and thought that the pair was a "must-have." Some associated the color with the Wingstops restaurant chain owing to the shoes' green and black color scheme. Others said that the shoes were "dope and fire," and said that they needed a pair.

Fans also appreciated the fact that the sneakers honored Howard H White, who they called a "real legend in footwear history."

As they described the shoes as "tough," fans seemed to appreciate the addition of the Wings graphic on the sneakers.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 2 "Wings" sneakers is yet to be announced. However, it is rumored that the shoes will be released on June 10, 2023, via Nike's official e-commerce site and some select retailers.

