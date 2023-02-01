The entire K-pop fandom, along with LOONA’s fans, is vehemently criticizing Blockberry Creative for their petition to ban Chuu from entertainment activities.

As per Star News’ report on February 1, 2023, the agency submitted a petition to the Korea Entertainment Management Association and the Korea Entertainment Producers Association for the same.

It was also reported that Blockberry Creative plans to submit similar petitions for four more LOONA members, Heejin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry. These were members who recently won an injunction lawsuit to terminate their exclusive contracts with the agency.

The K-pop fandom is naturally in shambles, since they believe the company is resorting to evil tactics by requesting a ban on the idols across the Korean entertainment industry.

Fans react to Blockberry Creative confirming ban petition for Chuu, plans to file the same for four more LOONA members

In an unexpected turn of events, Blockberry Creative (BBC) has requested ban petitions from four LOONA members and Chuu, who they recently kicked out of the group, citing abuse of power. Both the group and its fandom have had a rough ride over the past few months, which has included multiple legal battles. As fans celebrate the half-won injunction case, the latest update on the BBC vs. LOONA fight has them furious.

South Korean outlet Star News reported on the petition stating that BBC has raised the issue of Chuu breaching her contract with them. The agency submitted a complaint through the Compensation and Punishment Committee of the Korea Federation of Trade Association in December 2022.

The complaint was about Chuu going against the terms of the existing contract to sign a new one with BY4M (her current agency) in 2021. It also led to the agency petitioning for a complete ban on Chuu from working in the Korean entertainment industry. Chuu was only reported to have attended the hearing last week.

Additionally, Heejin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry, will also be charged with similar ban petitions.

K-pop fans, irrespective of being ORBITs or not, have been heavily invested in the LOONA vs BBC legal battle from the start. The latest step in the battle has baffled them to the core. Take a look at fans’ comments and reactions to the petition below:

Hours after the StarNews report, BBC confirmed the same in an official statement. It reads as follows:

“In December 2022, we submitted a petition to the Korea Entertainment Management Association and the Korea Entertainment Producers Association containing the ban on Chuu’s entertainment activities. We will be submitting a petition to prohibit the entertainment activities of the following four people, Heejin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry, to the committee as well.”

Meanwhile, an official from the Korea Entertainment Management Association confirmed the same but refused to divulge details since the matter is still in progress. Chuu is expected to appear at a hearing date sometime later. Dates for the case have not yet been disclosed.

