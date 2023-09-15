Fans excited for Fenty x Puma new collaboration as Rihanna poses for campaign: "Whatever she’s dropping for this I NEED"

The iconic duo, Rihanna and Puma is back together in the business again to launch some of the best electrified Puma Avanti C and VL sneakers. During the first week of September, Puma officially announced their comeback with Fenty. A post was also uploaded on the brand's Instagram handle which gave Rihanna's fans behind-the-scene glimpses of her Fenty x Puma campaign. Needless to say, fans are going crazy over it. They are eagerly waiting for the new sneaker collection to drop.

The upcoming Puma Avanti C and VL sneakers will be available men, women, little kids, and toddlers' sizes from September 15, 2023, at 10 am ET. The prices for the sneakers will range from $80 for toddlers and $160 for men and women.

Fans are completely smitten by the new concept of Fenty x Puma as well as Rihanna's look as the face of the campaign. Netizens have shown their complete support and appreciation for the comeback of Fenty and Puma with one even saying:

Fans excited for Fenty x Puma new collaboration (Image via Puma Instagram)

Fans are overwhelmed by the return of Fenty x Puma and Rihanna as the face of the campaign

Rihanna and Puma have had a long-standing relationship that began in 2015 when she was named the creative director of Puma's women's wear line. She then went on to release a series of sell-out sneakers and staged a number of shows at New York Fashion Week, receiving positive reviews from critics and customers alike.

Now in 2023, the iconic duo is back again to drop an exclusive sneaker collection. Regarding the new Fenty x Puma launch, Rihanna said,

"I wanted to bring something iconic from the archives to the street, and the late great Pelé made the Avanti shoe so iconic."

The Chief Product Officer of Puma, Maria Valdes said that it had been a very exciting beginning to their partnership. Valdes added that they spent time together to open up Puma's archives to figure out the "right product that spoke to Rihanna." She added that the Avanti is a "Puma classic" which has a unique and "iconic point of view on terrace."

"I’m very happy to see this project come to life and even more excited for what the coming years have in store for us together," Maria Valdes stated.

The Fenty x Puma Avanti is a stylish spin on the football craze, featuring a fold-over tongue made of vintage leather with the Puma cat and Fenty logos debossed and stamped in gold foil.

This new Puma sneaker concept with Rihanna posing for the camping has created a huge buzz among the singer's fans and sneakerheads. They flooded the comment section of Puma's Instagram posts with their over-enthusiasm and love. While some expressed excitement about Puma and Fenty's collaboration coming back, others said that they were incredibly excited about the collection and couldn't wait for it.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

The new Fenty x Puma collaboration will come on September 15 at 10 am EST. Here are the pricing details for the sneakers:

1) Fenty x Puma Avanti C: The sneakers will be available for $170 for men and women and for $100 for little kids, with the toddler's versions priced at $85.

2) Fenty x Puma Avanti VL: The pairs for men and women are priced at $160 while those for little kids are $95 and those for toddlers are set to be $80.

Fans waiting to cop these pairs can keep an eye on Puma's Instagram page or their website for more details about the latest collection.