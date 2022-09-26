Fans react to ATEEZ singing the OST of Netflix's Lookism, an adaptation of a Korean webtoon of the same name

On September 25 KST, Netflix put out a trailer for its new webseries Lookism, which is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. Written by author Park Tae-joon, the series will include an OST sung by popular K-pop boy group ATEEZ.

The story is centered around the theme of school bullying and violence. The trailer follows the story of Park Hyung-seok, an overweight school outcast who is often bullied for his appearance.

Anime Trending @AniTrendz Lookism - Official animation adaptation announced on Netflix!



Animation production by Studio MIR



One day he gains the ability to soul hop between his regular body and one that belongs to a slimmer, taller, and more attractive young man. The power has both advantages and disadvantages since Park Hyung-seok is tied to his own body and must return to it at night.

The adaptation is being done by studio MIR, who also previously animated DOTA : Dragon's Blood and The Witcher : Nightmare of the Wolf.

Lookism will be available for streaming on Netflix on November 4.

Netflix's Lookism: ATINYs are excited for ATEEZ joining the OST list

Fans of the K-pop group ATEEZ aka ATINYs couldn't be happier to see that the massively popular webtoon adaptation will feature an OST by one of the most popular fourth generation K-pop groups in the world.

They couldn't stop gushing at how far the K-pop group had come in terms of their fan following and popularity. ATEEZ are one of the few boy-groups that do not belong to the big 4 entertainment companies in South Korea i.e. SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment and the latest to join the list, Hybe Entertainment. The K-pop group managed to carve a niche for themselves in the industry by building a solid fan following with powerful performances and a solid discography.

⚓︎ F⩜⃝IRY YUNHO | is asleep 😴 @yunho_fairy 🫂 You’re telling me the Korean webtoon Lookism has almost 9 billion views worldwide and they chose my ateez to sing the OST for the anime that’s going to be on Netflix?? You’re telling me the Korean webtoon Lookism has almost 9 billion views worldwide and they chose my ateez to sing the OST for the anime that’s going to be on Netflix??😭🫂

fixonjane🖤 @zaxayane @yunho_fairy @ot8archive Yk what lookism being one of my fav webtoon never though my fav boy group will sing the ost guys I win🫂🫶🏼 @yunho_fairy @ot8archive Yk what lookism being one of my fav webtoon never though my fav boy group will sing the ost guys I win🫂🫶🏼

cleo @fadingstars117 . @yunho_fairy Hopefully it's everywhere. I want to hear ateez on Netflix @yunho_fairy Hopefully it's everywhere. I want to hear ateez on Netflix 😭.

tahsin the pyeongist @pyeongiesm most are flooded with atinys I’m so 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 @yunho_fairy there’s like 200k views on Netflix anime YouTube channelmost are flooded with atinys I’m so 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 @yunho_fairy there’s like 200k views on Netflix anime YouTube channel😭😭😭 most are flooded with atinys I’m so 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻

🐼🐹⩜⃝BICCHI🦖🦒 @abicchi_z @yunho_fairy Nwksnwsos yeaahh it's a famous WEBTOON aackk my heart can't take itttt they'll be singing the OST I like that webtoon very muchhh @yunho_fairy Nwksnwsos yeaahh it's a famous WEBTOON aackk my heart can't take itttt they'll be singing the OST I like that webtoon very muchhh 😭😭😭😭

⋈ Bling .ೃ ⋈ @bling_05 🫶 @1024updates There is so much to unpack. Literally one of WEBTOONS biggest comics is gonna be on Netflix and ATEEZ is gonna be singing for it. Ateez really setting the bars high @1024updates There is so much to unpack. Literally one of WEBTOONS biggest comics is gonna be on Netflix and ATEEZ is gonna be singing for it. Ateez really setting the bars high 😫🫶

💜❥2Baddies🏁 @LoveGoddessBom @Sophie_Woit ATEEZ LOOKISM OST for #ATEEZ @1024updates It's truly remarkable our OT8 are Supreme when it comes to OstATEEZ LOOKISM OST for #TUDUM @Sophie_Woit @1024updates It's truly remarkable our OT8 are Supreme when it comes to Ost 👏ATEEZ LOOKISM OST for #TUDUM #ATEEZ

winnie! @hongteezer y’all… the lookism webtoon got over 8 billion global views and each episode garnered up to 20k views each. and now it’s being made into an anime and our ateez did the ost for it??? this is insane what… y’all… the lookism webtoon got over 8 billion global views and each episode garnered up to 20k views each. and now it’s being made into an anime and our ateez did the ost for it??? this is insane what…

winnie! @hongteezer do we realize how much exposure this anime will give atz… i’m in shock do we realize how much exposure this anime will give atz… i’m in shock

za👩🏻‍⚕️ @zhouang

"Dreamers" official soundtrack for anime series "Digimon"

"Let's Get Together" for web drama "Mimicus"

"A Fairy Tale of Youth" for TVING variety show "Youth MT"

OST/Theme Song for upcoming Netflix Anime series "Lookism"



@ATEEZofficial #ATEEZ #에이티즈 ATEEZ OST Discography"Dreamers" official soundtrack for anime series "Digimon""Let's Get Together" for web drama "Mimicus""A Fairy Tale of Youth" for TVING variety show "Youth MT"OST/Theme Song for upcoming Netflix Anime series "Lookism" ATEEZ OST Discography"Dreamers" official soundtrack for anime series "Digimon""Let's Get Together" for web drama "Mimicus""A Fairy Tale of Youth" for TVING variety show "Youth MT"OST/Theme Song for upcoming Netflix Anime series "Lookism"@ATEEZofficial #ATEEZ #에이티즈 https://t.co/x8exyXHoSP

mari ☺︎ @sankaissed my ateez are so in-demand??? we got mimicus ost, jongho’s ost for young actors’ retreat, poppia as kcon’s signature song & now netflix’s lookism ost 🫂 my ateez are so in-demand??? we got mimicus ost, jongho’s ost for young actors’ retreat, poppia as kcon’s signature song & now netflix’s lookism ost 🫂♥️

Lookism webtoon had a viewership of more than 9 billion globally. Fans have noted that the series OST is a brilliant opportunity for the group to showcase their talent and make their name known to a bigger audience worldwide.

Fans have been flocking to social media to showcase their love and enthusiasm for the group, wishing for bigger successes in the future.

ATEEZ will be lending their voice to the original soundtrack and couldn't be a better choice given their energetic vibe and self exploration concepts.

ATEEZ has previously sung OSTs for the variety show Youth MT and K-drama Mimicus apart from leading the KCON signature song and the Digimon theme song as well.

Lookism on Naver was written by popular Webtoon artist Park Tae Jun. The characters in the series are drawn to resemble stars from the industry, where the artist has also pinpointed each celebrity's unique features.

Park Hyung-seok, Hong Jae-yeol, Kim Woo-bin, Haneul, Vasco, Jay Park, Singer Kim Uee, G-Dragon, Beenzino and Shinee's Key are some of the famous names who have been used as inspiration for the characters in the popular webtoon.

The main themes of the show include bullying, extortion, animal hoarding, cults, and murder.

The Chinese version of the same was produced by Tencent in 2019. The Japanese-Korean anime series was first announced at Netflix's Tudum virtual event on September 25, 2022.

