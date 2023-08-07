Fans reject the upcoming Corporate x Jordan Air Ship shoes: "These are super garbage"

The Jordan Air Ship is a classic vintage model from the Jordan brand that is not as popular among sneakerheads as some other models are. However, this is one of the initial models introduced by the brand. Corporate, owned by Matt Tomamichel, is all set for its Air Ship collaboration.

The shoe features white leather trim and Corporate branding is seen on the lateral heel with 'Got Em' stitched onto it. The Swoosh is then featured in a bright hue. Even though the Air Ship has historic significance and holds a special place in the hearts of Jordan fans, sneakerheads do not seem to like the new Corporate x Jordan Air Ship shoes.

The first look revealed by Matt Tomamichel failed to impress fans, who were disappointed by the shoe.

Fans reject the upcoming shoes (Image via Instagram/@sneakernews)

The upcoming pair is set to launch on September 8 and will be available for $150.

Sneakerheads criticize the upcoming Corporate x Jordan Air Ship shoes

Corporate, a Cincinnati-based sneaker shop, is the latest brand to collaborate with Jordan Brand. During an event on Saturday, owner Matt Tomamichel revealed the pair via an Instagram post.

The Corporate x Jordan Air Ship features a teal suede upper with white accents throughout. The 'Corporate' logo runs along the lateral heel, and the brand's 'Got 'Em' tagline is printed on the heel.

The Air Ship is the inspiration behind the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, but it seems like its upcoming version failed to inspire fans. Sneakerheads are disappointed with the new version and believe that it is a shoe for a baby. Some people are calling the new version a complete failure while others are comparing the pair with badly designed sneakers.

Like many of Nike's basketball shoes, the Air Ship incorporates Nike Air cushioning technology. Several sneakerheads like the Jordan Air Ship models because of this technology, as it offers protection and comfort.

While individuals seem to like this Jordan sneaker model, they are not on board with the Corporate version represented by Matt Tomamichel. Netizens took to the comments section of @sneakernews' Instagram post to react to the upcoming release.

Netizens react (Image via Instagram)

The Corporate x Jordan Air Ship shoes are set to release on September 8 with a price tag of $150, as per Complex. However, fans await an official announcement as neither of the parties has announced further information regarding the release.