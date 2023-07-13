Fans rejoice over the return news of the Nike KD 4 “Weatherman”: "About time we start getting these KD retros"

The Nike KD 4 “Weatherman” is a retro sneaker that has been an iconic and popular sneaker model for decades in the sneaker community. Inspired by Kevin Durant's interest in meteorology, the shoe, first released in 2011, features a green and orange colorway that resembles a weather map. Despite being a popular model, there was no re-release or re-stock of the product since its introduction in 2011.

The shoe has also been used as inspiration for other Nike basketball shoes, including some of Kyrie Irving's signature shoes. Now this iconic model will finally make a comeback in Summer 2024, and fans are quite happy about the news. KD sneakers have always been a popular choice for the fans just like other sports sneaker models. But Nike KD sneakers haven't seen many releases like Jordan sneakers and other models. Therefore, KD fans are quite excited about the return news.

Fans rejoice over the return news of the Nike KD 4 “Weatherman” (Image via @zsneakerheadz/Instagram)

Happy fan comments for the return news of the Nike KD 4 “Weatherman”

In 2007, the journey between Kevin Durant and Nike started. The Nike KD sneakers were designed to be lightweight and comfortable, with a low-cut design that allowed for maximum mobility on the court. The design of the first KD sneaker was focused on performance and functionality, with Durant's input being a key factor in the design process.

The 2011 Nike KD 4 "Weatherman" is scheduled to make a comeback the following summer. The eye-catching combination of green, volt, and orange attracts observers. The hues of the Doppler radar images' weather patterns served as the inspiration for the mixed colors.

The top has a graphic layer that looks like the symbols on a weather map. The outsoles are transparent to display a graphic of a weather map as also. The Swoosh logo is highlighted in volt, the remainder of the top is green, and the highlighted weather-themed graphics are made up of orange and red. To finish things off, the shoe is affixed to a black midsole and outsole.

The return news of this extraordinary Nike KD 4 “Weatherman” has won the internet which is quite evident from the fan's comments on various social media platforms. According to the sneakerheads, the Swoosh label has made the right decision regarding making a comeback for the KD 4 sneakers. They are also saying that the brand should also bring back KD 6 sneakers. Here are some of the comments from @zsneakerheadz's Instagram post.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

No official release date has been announced by the sneaker label. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the KD 4 sneaker from the official Nike store for $130.

