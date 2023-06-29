Fans reminisce the 2013 archive as release information of Air Jordan 3 “Fear” surfaces: “We need the whole pack”

The Air Jordan 3 "Fear" is set to make a comeback this year, with a release date of November 25, 2023. The Air Jordan 11 “DMP” and Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” will also reportedly make a comeback, with AJ 3 "Fear" also added to the list. The classic colorway was first released in 2013 and was part of a three-pair retro pack.

The shoe features a combination of black, white, and gray colors with a cement print on the toe and heel area. The retail price for the Air Jordan 3 "Fear" is $200 (adults), $150 (grade school), $90 (little kids), and $75 (toddlers).

The re-launch news of Air Jordan 3 “Fear” sneakers surfaced on the internet in January 2023. However, the official release date was unknown at the time. The release information of the pair was recently confirmed and while fans were quite excited about it, they expected to get the whole pack as opposed to just the Air Jordan 3.

Since the news was shared by the Instagram account @zsneakerheadz, fans left comments on the post asking why they were only getting the AJ 3. One fan even said:

Fans want the whole Fear Pack from 2013 (Image via @zsneakerheadz/Instagram)

Fans want the whole Fear Pack and not just the Air Jordan 3

The 2013 Air Jordan "Fear Pack" was a highly anticipated collection that paid homage to Michael Jordan's competitive nature and ability to instill fear in his opponents on the basketball court. The pack had three iconic Air Jordan models the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, and Air Jordan 5.

Each shoe in the pack featured a unique color scheme inspired by the concept of fear. The AJ 3 boasted a stealthy black upper with gray accents, while the Air Jordan 4 incorporated a dark gray base with black and white details. The Air Jordan 5 showcased a menacing black and olive green combination.

Now, ten years later, in 2023, only one model from the pack, Air Jordan 3 "Fear" will make a comeback. Even though many sneakerheads are quite excited about the upcoming launch, others are quite disappointed to only get one sneaker model from the pack. When the news of the AJ 3 3 "Fear" launch was released initially, fans expected to get the whole pack. However, as it is not the case, they are quite upset about it.

According to the fan comments from @zsneakerheadz's Instagram post, some people want the 5s, some want the 4s and others want the whole pack. On the other hand, some of the sneakerheads are also not quite happy with the surfaced image of the pair, saying that it's not even close to the OG version.

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

The "Fear Pack" not only captured the essence of intimidation but also maintained the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that Air Jordan sneakers are known for. Due to that reason, sneakerheads still want their whole 2013 Fear Pack rather than just one piece out of them.

As mentioned earlier, the sneaker pair will be released on November 25, 2023, and will have different retail prices for different sizes. The adult pairs will cost $200, while the grade school pairs will cost $150, and the little kids and toddlers pairs will cost $90 and $75, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes