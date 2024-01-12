Fans ridicule Bella Ramsey’s casual look for the 2024 Golden Globes Awards: “Could’ve dressed up a little” 

Bella Ramsey, a 20-year-old English actor, attended the Golden Globe Awards in a Prada suit, which created a hilarious response among fans. The actress was nominated for the Golden Globe Award 2024 for her role as Ellie Williams in The Last of Us, an HBO show.

Bella appeared at the red carpet event wearing a baby blue top and a pair of grey trousers in a skinny fit, underscoring her natural beauty. She struck up a conversation with Pedro Pascal, her co-star, on the red carpet, giving the impression that they were getting back together.

Fans mock Bella Ramsey's red carpet look at Golden Globe 2024

The social media platforms shared her red carpet look over the internet and the responses from netizens reacted in a mocking tone. An X user commented on her by saying,

"Could've dressed up a little."

Apart from @Leacash, several other internet users commented on her overall look.

Netizens mocked Bella Ramsey's red-carpet look at Golden Globe Awards 2024

The Golden Globes Awards 2024 was held on January 7 at Berivity Hilton, honoring the talents in the cinema and Television industry. Emma Stone, a marvelous actress bagged the Best Actress award while Cillian Murphy dominated in the male section.

Celebrities from Taylor Swift to Jeremy Allen attended the show, draping the best ensemble, and transforming the red carpet trends. Bella, however, stood out among all, embracing the simple outfit.

Bella Ramsey is an English actor who became popular for her role as Ellie Williams in The Last of Us. Throughout the series, she has done an amazing job, portraying a teenage girl's character.

Bella wore a Prada top with a zipper at the front. Along with that, she paired a grey pants, exuding a casual outfit. The baby blue top with a collar and flap pocket looked pretty formal. Keeping things in a subtle tone, she dded chunky footwear, trying to balance the whole ensemble.

She kept her brown hair down and parted, enhancing her natural beauty while keeping things quite sober. Without an ear cuff, no jewelry was exuded from her.

Few fans loved her cozy look ( Image via Sportskeeda)

However, fans seemed in the mood of sarcasm while checking out her outfit. Some internet users tweeted saying her outfit did not seem cohesive while some compared her with old man pilots.

However, some of her fans appreciated her for being herself:

Few of her followers wished her luck for the day while some praised her eyes, elaborating how beautiful they were.

The Golden Globe Awards 2024 was a star-studded ceremony where A-lister celebrities showcase their sartorial trends. Also, such events aid in reuniting old co-stars. Bella posed with Pedro and Jonathan Bailey where netizens asked about the news of the next season while some complimented them as the family reunion.