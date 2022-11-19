Fans upset with agency as Stray Kids’ Lee Know, HAN and Seungmin test positive for COVID again

On November 19, 2022, JYP Entertainment announced that Stray Kids’ Lee Know, HAN, and Seungmin tested positive for COVID and are taking a break. This is the third time that Lee Know has contracted the virus and the second for HAN and Seungmin. Naturally, fans are upset with the agency’s management of the artist.

itzel @sstarzel Jyp need to give skz a longer time to rest bc this is already the second time they get covid this year. That means their immune system is also very low. Like if ur artist are getting sick easily this isn’t good. They need time to get their body healthy and not get- Jyp need to give skz a longer time to rest bc this is already the second time they get covid this year. That means their immune system is also very low. Like if ur artist are getting sick easily this isn’t good. They need time to get their body healthy and not get-

The MANIAC group’s fandom, known as STAY, sent quick recovery messages but also criticized the company for not taking care of the artists properly. Contracting the disease multiple times could lead to adverse effects on the body, said many fans whose concerns for them kept rising.

Stray Kids’ Lee Know and Seungmin text fans on Bubble, the former cancels music show broadcast in light of being tested COVID positive

Stray Kids’ Lee Know will be sitting out November 19’s broadcast of MBC’s Music Core as he contracted the COVID virus, announced JYP Entertainment on the same day. The agency published a detailed health update by stating that the dancer, along with HAN and Seungmin, experienced “light symptoms of cold” and took the self-test kits COVID test on November 18.

The results of the self-test kits returned positive, and the trio immediately visited a hospital for PCR testing. Lee Know, HAN, and Seungmin were later confirmed to be COVID positive.

The remaining members, Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, Felix, and I.N, also underwent PCR testing, but their results were negative. The agency also stated that all members have completed three doses of the vaccine.

♡ ⤮ commentary @0325journals 22.11.19 • 11:31am (kst)



If y/n’s sad, then I’ll be more sad

So you don't have to be sad!!

I’ve already experienced it, so don’t worry

It’s okay, being worried and sad isn’t allowed

[ sticker ] 22.11.19 • 11:31am (kst)If y/n’s sad, then I’ll be more sadSo you don't have to be sad!!I’ve already experienced it, so don’t worryIt’s okay, being worried and sad isn’t allowed[ sticker ] 🐶 22.11.19 • 11:31am (kst)If y/n’s sad, then I’ll be more sadSo you don't have to be sad!!I’ve already experienced it, so don’t worryIt’s okay, being worried and sad isn’t allowed[ sticker ] https://t.co/H0LaJYN8YH

As fans let out their apprehensions about the agency’s management, Lee Know and Seungmin texted fans on the fan-artist platform Bubble to assure them that it was nothing serious. The Music Core host shared that he was sad that he could not attend today’s MC event, while Seungmin asked fans not to worry about him since he has “already experienced it."

The STAY fandom felt emotional after seeing the messages. One fan mentioned how Lee Know was “too good for this world” as he always reassured them about his health on Bubble whenever something happened to him. Moreover, fans were especially worried about him since it was his third time contracting the virus.

public enemy #1's fan acc @lattedoie i hope none of the other kids test positive either this is so terrible theyve all literally already had it this year i hope none of the other kids test positive either this is so terrible theyve all literally already had it this year

🌕 • fan acc @namchanhyung

"I'm fine, i'm not in pain, don't worry"

Brb i'm gonna cry alone Lee Know on bubble"I'm fine, i'm not in pain, don't worry"Brb i'm gonna cry alone Lee Know on bubble"I'm fine, i'm not in pain, don't worry" Brb i'm gonna cry alone 💔😭 https://t.co/0B5YJqRKkL

alba🔮리노 @linoscookie the fact that lee know ALWAYS comes and reassures us that he is okay even if hes not so we dont worry god he is too good for this world the fact that lee know ALWAYS comes and reassures us that he is okay even if hes not so we dont worry god he is too good for this world

niru 💘 @the_kpopalypse i am really so worried about lee know getting covid for the 3rd time... the long term effects can be so horrible. especially his stamina, it's sth he's built up over decades, i hope he doesn't push himself to return to that or work out too soon i am really so worried about lee know getting covid for the 3rd time... the long term effects can be so horrible. especially his stamina, it's sth he's built up over decades, i hope he doesn't push himself to return to that or work out too soon

vote skz @elrissick jyp needs to let skz take a minute to pause bc this is the third time they’re getting covid n last time they didn’t even get a chance to recover jyp needs to let skz take a minute to pause bc this is the third time they’re getting covid n last time they didn’t even get a chance to recover

alexa ♡ skz @featchangbin no but getting covid 3 times sounds like a result of a bad immune system already and im sure getting covid AGAIN wont help that its just really worrying :( no but getting covid 3 times sounds like a result of a bad immune system already and im sure getting covid AGAIN wont help that its just really worrying :(

Recent updates on Stray Kids

The CASE 143 group recently became the second-ever K-pop act to achieve a triple-selling million album with their latest release MAXIDENT. The group has hit multiple records this year alone, from being the third-ever artist to top Billboard 200 after BTS and SuperM to being the second K-pop boy group to perform at a US stadium.

With incredible success this year, audiences have high expectations set to see the eight-member group’s grande performances at year-end shows. They are confirmed as performing artists at the 2022 MAMA Awards and AAA Awards.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids are nominated for Best Male Group, Best Dance Performance Male Group (for MANIAC), Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 at the MAMA Awards.

Poll : 0 votes