"Father of the century": Steven Crowder gender affirming surgery tweet brings his crossdressing under scrutiny 

Conservative commentator Steven Crowder has come under immense scrutiny since a video of him berating his then-pregnant wife, Hilary, found its way online. After the clip’s release, the latter’s family issued a statement claiming that the YouTuber left their home in 2021 to get an elective surgery. This led to many assuming that the internet personality decided to get gender affirming surgery, which may have led to the end of his marriage.

the fact that Steven Crowder got gender affirming surgery is perhaps one of the funniest things we've learned from his messy divorce

For those unversed, recently a Ring footage from June 2021 showing Crowder warning his wife to “f**king watch it” and accusing her of not doing “wifely things” made its way online. Hilary was eight months pregnant at the time and was carrying their twins.

After the video went viral across social media platforms, Hilary Crowder released a statement which included:

“In June of 2021, Steven left their home to pursue elective surgery.”

An elective surgery is one that is scheduled much in advance, rather than an urgent or emergency one. Such procedures can include cosmetic procedures like removing a mole and can also include serious health procedures like a hernia surgery, hip replacement and kidney stone removal.

However, many had fallen under the assumption that Steven Crowder was getting gender affirming surgery as tweets suggesting that the YouTuber was into cross dressing found its way online. One tweet read:

lol Steven Crowder got elective surgery to overshadow the birth of his twins because he couldn't stand them having the attention. father of the century

What was Steven Crowder’s elective surgery for?

Despite many being under the impression that the political commentator was getting gender affirming surgery, Steven Crowder revealed in the past that he was undergoing a procedure due to a “genetic defect.” He said in an old video that he had “connective issue disorder.” Crowder explained:

“My chest is actually caving in on my heart.”

He added that this impacted his blood flow and it was a “little more than half” of an average person’s blood flow.

To cure the same, Crowder went through an elective surgery. Twitter user @BusinessmanLego added an image to a tweet that explained:

“titanium bars were inserted into his chest in order to counteract his congenital condition of pectus excavatum (sunken chest.)”

Anyway the reason Crowder's wife filed for divorce is he had an insane elective surgery right before she gave birth to his twins

However, following the aforementioned surgery, he faced complications which included a “mild lung collapse.” Steven Crowder went on to update followers by saying that it was “fixable.”

Twitter user @Homes907 also explained that the surgery Crowder underwent is crucial as a sunken chest can affect one’s day to day in serious cases.

Pectus excavatum is a deformity that can effect your day to day life in bad cases.

Hence, it is safe to say that the influencer was not undergoing gender affirmation surgery. He has not hinted at getting the same in the past either.

Steven Crowder responds to viral video

In response to the video that recently went viral online, Crowder announced that he is willing to set the record straight and narrate the “truth” due to the “edited leaks to the tabloid press.”

Crowder claimed to have filed a motion to “unseal all files as they relate to the matter of legal record.” This would include financial and medical documents.

