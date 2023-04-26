Who is Steven Crowder married to? All about his wife and marriage as YouTuber lashes out at Candace Owens amid divorce

The feud between American-Canadian political commentator Steven Crowder and Candace Owens has escalated further down the line. On April 25, Steven, 35, shared a video on his YouTube channel Louder with Crowder, where he revealed that he has been going through a "horrendous divorce" since 2021.

Steven Crowder has been married to Hilary Crowder (nee Korzon) since August 2012.

While speaking about his separation, Steven expressed his regret over the fact that Texas allows one party to break off a marriage. He then diverted the discussion to "other people" in influential positions who knew about his personal life situation.

He said that these people were aware that the safety of his children was included and added that someone who is aware of "the idea of extortion" would know the feeling.

Crowder then played a video of Candace Owens' comments from January 2023, where she attacked him, said he had "a lot going on," and asked her viewers to pray for him.

“Well, now some of these threats were so thinly veiled that I’m frankly surprised you didn’t all guess immediately.”

He then added that his children have a right to privacy and attacked "self-styled Christians" who leveraged from his personal problems.

“I’ll be handling this through the proper legal avenues and channels available as a matter of record in which I have more than full confidence.”

All you need to know about Steven Crowder's wife, Hilary

Steven Crowder's wife, Hilary, is a former sales manager who currently works as an interior decorator. She graduated from Calvin College in Michigan in 2010 with a degree in political science. Steven and Hilary are devoted Christians and have been residing in Dallas, Texas.

The duo tied the knot in August 2012 after three months of engagement. At the time, while speaking to Fox News, Steven Crowder spoke about their wedding and said it was perfect.

"Our wedding night was nothing short of amazing. Feeling judged? I couldn’t care less. You know why? Because my wife and I were judged all throughout our relationship. People laughed, scoffed, and poked fun at the young, celibate, naive Christian couple.

"We’d certainly never make it to the wedding without schtupping, and if we did, our 'wedding night would be awkward and terrible,' they said. Turns out that people couldn’t have been more wrong."

They welcomed their twins, Charlotte and Magnus, in August 2021.

The same year, Steven took to his social media handles to share pictures of Hilary from a hospital, explaining that she suffers from Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a condition where damaged nerve cells can lead to paralysis and weakness.

Candace Owens clapped back at Steven Crowder's accusations of "extortion"

In the latest episode of Candace Owens's podcast on The Daily Wire, the 35-year-old slammed Steven Crowder for his accusations, which stemmed from January 2023. Crowder accused The Daily Wire of engaging in censorship like big tech-like companies and turned down a $50 million deal to join them.

Owens blasted Crowder by saying she would not take the accusations against her lightly.

"I am not Hilary Crowder. I am not anybody in his family. I am not going to take somebody going on to his platform and alleging that I either harassed, threatened or did anything that would put his children at risk. That is very serious stuff that he is saying."

Owens said she contacted a defamation lawyer after Crowder's video came out and is sending him a "cease and desist."

"I’m going to demand a full-throated retraction to the idea that Candace Owens threated him or extorted him and not that I simply did a little math. One plus one equals two. A crazy man doing these sorts of things to his friends obviously means that something is going on personally. Honestly, this time, I’m not even going to suggest anybody should pray for him.”

She concluded her lengthy rant by hoping that "he does the right thing" and offers her an apology.

As of this article's writing, Steven Crowder has not responded to Owens' statement.

