Father's Day to be celebrated on Season 5, Episode 4 of Jamie Foxx’s Beat Shazam: Release date, air time and more explored

Father’s day is just around the corner and Beat Shazam is celebrating the day with yet another musical episode featuring fathers and their daughters. The episode will air on Monday, June 13, from 9 pm to 10 pm EST, on FOX.

In the upcoming episode, three teams of fathers and daughters will try to identify the greatest hits of all time. In the end, the father-daughter team with the highest score will play against the popular song identification app, Shazam, to win a million-dollar prize.

What to expect from Episode 4 of Beat Shazam, Season 5

Episode 4 of Jamie Foxx’s Beat Shazam is titled Daddy-Daughter Time, and will see three teams consisting of a father-daughter duo eyeing a win of $1 million in the musical game show. The teams who will pair up to test their musical knowledge are:

Leanna and Kingsley

Molly and Bobby

Tomisha and Thomas

The show will be hosted by fan-favorite father-daughter duo Jamie Fox and Corinne Foxx, who is also a DJ on the show.

In a preview of the show, Foxx jokingly says:

“Give dads a chance to make some money. Daughters are expensive.”

The teams have to guess songs from different genres correctly, following which, the with duo with the highest score will then play against the Shazam app in the final round to win the huge prize money.

A look at the winners of Beat Shazam so far

Three teams played in last week's fun-filled episode, but none could win the grand cash prize. The teams who have successfully completed Beat Shazam and won the $1,000,000 grand prize are:

Christina Porcelli and Steve Lester (June 22, 2017)

Donna Natosi and Ryan Walton (June 26, 2018)

Brothers Aaron and Martin Smith (Teacher's Special; May 20, 2019)

About father-daughter duo Jamie Fox and Corinne Foxx

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Fox and Corinne Foxx are a favorite among fans of the show. Jamie has even created a Netflix sitcom, titled Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which revolves around some of his real-life experiences of raising his daughter Corinne.

Although the show did not air after one season, it reflected the bond between the father and his daughter. Speaking about their “yin and yang relationship” with his father, Corinne told the New York Post:

“My dad was very over-the-top, very charismatic. I was more reserved and quiet so we had these funny moments of tension or him embarrassing me. Now, I’m at the age where I can appreciate all of his quirks and … I definitely have a new perspective on all of his antics now.”

Tune in on Monday to watch Beat Shazam celebrating Father’s Day on Fox.

