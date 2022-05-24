"They took it": Fans applaud sibling pair Whitney and Davon's attempt on Beat Shazam

Season 5 of Fox's hit show Beat Shazam premiered on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET. Jamie Foxx hosts the show along with his daughter, DJ Corianne Foxx, and they give viewers a musical evening with some fun and games. The reality game show was officially renewed for a new season earlier this month and has already become a fan favorite with its first episode.

One team changed the course of the game in the final round before they tried to beat the Shazam app. Despite lagging behind initially, siblings Whitney and Davon quickly picked up the pace. One fan tweeted:

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Beat Shazam” is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million."

Fans react to Beat Shazam sibling team in the season premiere

Fans were mostly impressed with sibling pair Whitney and Davon. Here's what they had to say:

𝓑𝓪𝓫𝔂𝓰𝓲𝓻𝓵 𝓪 𝓫𝓪𝓫𝓮 💁🏽‍♀️💖♉️💅👠 @Babesabeautyy #BeatShazam And this is why it’s so great to be well versed in all types of genres of music because look at Whitney as she is killing it on the show and that’s what music is about just enjoy all types And this is why it’s so great to be well versed in all types of genres of music because look at Whitney as she is killing it on the show and that’s what music is about just enjoy all types 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #BeatShazam

Paul Onufrey @onufreyonboard Congratulations, Whitney and Devon! You two are moving to the final round. #BeatShazam Congratulations, Whitney and Devon! You two are moving to the final round. #BeatShazam

DeBowski @CoachDeBose I’ve been rooting for Whitney because of the hair. I can’t lie. #beatshazam I’ve been rooting for Whitney because of the hair. I can’t lie. #beatshazam

A recap of the Season 5 premiere of Fox's Beat Shazam

Episode 1 of the game show started on a high note. The show introduced Jamie Foxx, who came back with even more energy. He will be hosting the show alongside in-house DJ and daughter Corianne Fox. Three teams were ready to compete against one another to reach the final round, where they would have to beat the Shazam app to win $1 million.

The teams included best friends Tiffany and Gigi, brother-sister duo Davon and Whitney, and "Garbage Girls" Kristin and Jacki. For the first round, the teams had to identify popular songs from different genres. The fastest to identify the song would win $1,000. Kristin and Jackie earned $3,000 in the first round that covered hip hop and rap. They were followed by siblings Davon and Whitney. Kristin and Jacki were unable to secure any amount.

For the second round called That's My Jam, the contestant had to decide on one out of two topics, and they would be asked questions based on their choice. Corianne provided the options of Boy Bands or Girl Groups. Tiffany and Gigi were the only ones who decided on the latter, so, with the majority of votes, the round was based on Boy Bands. Every correct answer would get them $2,000. The questions were based on a variety of bands, from BTS to The Monkees.

However, after a close fight, Kristin and Jacki led the round with $11,000. Davon and Whitney got $3,000, and Tiffany and Gigi failed to win and were eliminated.

The third round was called Corinne's Choice, and the in-house DJ would decide the topic for the round. She decided to base the questions on the rock band Journey, and the reward for each correct answer was $4,000. Kristin and Jackie continued to maintain a lead with $19,000. Davon and Whitney won the fast track round worth $8,000 and were right behind them with a total of $15,000.

For the round before elimination, the contestants had to correctly guess the answer with just an instrumental version of the song. The reward was $8,000 for every correct answer. Whitney and Davon beat the leading team of Kristin and Jacki to win the round and qualify for the finale, where they would have an opportunity to beat the Shazam app.

During the finale round, the siblings were unable to win $1 million because they answered the first question incorrectly. However, they answered all the other four questions correctly, which brought them to a total of $1,47,000.

They were then allowed to decide whether they wanted to answer the last question. If they answered correctly, they would win double the amount they earned up until that point. However, if they answered incorrectly, they would go home with half of the amount ($73,500).

The siblings failed to beat the Shazam app and went home with half of their prize money.

Beat Shazam features three teams in every episode who compete with one another in interesting challenges to identify popular songs. Cash prizes for the correct answer begin at $1,000, and the initial rounds begin with multiple-choice questions.

Readers can tune in to Beat Shazam next week on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on Fox.

