"Father and son duo is so adorable": Fans swoon over Jackie Chan teaching Kung-Fu moves to BTS' Kim Taehyung in behind-the-scenes for SimInvest

On March 5, 2024, SimInvest dropped the behind-the-scenes video for BTS' Kim Taehyung and Jackie Chan's recent advertisement on their official YouTube channel. In it, the martial artist was spotted teaching Kung Fu moves to the idol, creating a buzz on social media.

The largest stock investment application shared content for their ongoing campaign, Experience Limitless With SimInvest, featuring global ambassadors Kim Taehyung and Jackie Chan on March 1, 2024. In it, the duo displayed their friendship and encouraged fans to use it.

Soon, the clip displaying the duo's cordial friendship went viral. The fandom took to social media and expressed their delight. One user tweeted that they appeared to be father and son.

Expand Tweet

"Need them in action movie': Fans can't get enough of Jackie Chan and Kim Taehyung's friendship

The behind-the-scenes video for SimInvest's latest campaign was titled 'Hello from Jackie Chan.' In it, the martial artist left a message for viewers and was spotted filming and seemingly teaching BTS' V his iconic Kung Fu moves. He shared the following words and stated:

"Hi, Friends! It's Jackie Chan here. Just like in life, every great adventure starts with a good friend by your side. That's why I trust SimInvest. Your best friend in the world of investments. So, what are you waiting for? Join us in this journey. Download SimInvest now! Let's flex our muscles in personal finances."

In the 51-second video, BTS' Kim Taehyung appeared for a brief duration at 0:15 and 0:24, respectively. In the first part, it seemed that the idol was teaching the martial artist some of his dance moves, while in the second portion, BTS' V was sincerely learning Kung Fu moves.

Soon, the clip went viral, and fans could not stop gushing over it. While some referred to them as 'legends,' others kept calling them 'adorable.' The eagle-eyed fans also observed that Kim Taehyung made his iconic Tata mic face while learning Kung Fu. Some also expressed their desire to watch them in action movies in the future.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS' V also went viral for his Gucci look in the Experience Limitless campaign. He donned a crimson red velvet suit from Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 1996 collection. The outfit comes with an iconic history after Gwyneth Paltrow wore it to the MTV Video Music Awards.

In recent updates, Big Hit Music made an official announcement about the release of Kim Taehyung's upcoming digital single, FRI(END)S. It is a love song in the pop soul R&B genre and is slated for release on March 15, 2024, at 1 pm KST.

Kim Taehyung began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, along with Kim Namjoon. He was reportedly promoted to Private First Class and is currently deployed in the 2nd Military Police Corps.