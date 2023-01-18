“Feels incredibly sudden”: Two-month-old group XEED announces RONI’s departure, fans heartbroken

XEED, a rookie group that debuted in December last year with Dream Land, has announced the departure of member RONI. The 28-year-old was the vocalist of the group.

The announcement led to shocks and surprises in their small yet loyal fandom. Fans now fear disbandment and took to Twitter to express their heartbreak.

park roqa ⁷ 🌱 @elephant_1002 please Roni take care of yourself I miss you all ready, I'm really shocked there is no word expression to describe my feelings right now i will never forget you

Doha, Bao and Jaemin don't leave us @XEED_OFFICIAL The news hurts so muchplease Roni take care of yourself I miss you all ready, I'm really shocked there is no word expression to describe my feelings right nowi will never forget youDoha, Bao and Jaemin don't leave us @XEED_OFFICIAL The news hurts so much 😭😭 please Roni take care of yourself I miss you all ready, I'm really shocked there is no word expression to describe my feelings right now💔 i will never forget you 😢Doha, Bao and Jaemin don't leave us 😢

Many fans commented that the artist's departure seemed rather sudden. The agency mentioned that the reason for RONI's exit was “personal reasons” and did not share any more details. This led to open-ended questions and speculation online regarding the group’s future.

"I wish RONI nothing but the best" - XEED Fans react to artist's departure

lou hyped for 8TURNs debut|| multi fan account @zenithskii what is going on with xeed rn im losing my mind im so scared they literally just debuted i hope this doesn't mean what i think it does what is going on with xeed rn im losing my mind im so scared they literally just debuted i hope this doesn't mean what i think it does

RONI's departure has left the Dream Land group's fandom shocked. Considering the group only debuted on December 1, 2022, a member's contract termination in mid-January was not something fans anticipated.

While some fans spoke about the suddenness of the news and tried to figure out the reason behind RONI’s exit, others respected his decision to leave. Individuals were also upset with the agency for deleting the former member’s posts from their social media accounts. Expressing their disappointment, Twitter user @jaehwanismm wrote:

“The way they deleted everything related to RONI like he just didn’t exist in the first place is f**king FOUL. He literally practiced so hard for them just to pretend like he doesn’t exist at all???”

Others wished the artist "nothing but the best" in whatever he plans on doing next.

cindy 🌱 || XEED ♡ @baoxeeds even though it was a short period of time, xeed has become one the groups i cherish and it nice getting to know about roni. i wish Roni nothing but the best with his future even though it was a short period of time, xeed has become one the groups i cherish and it nice getting to know about roni. i wish Roni nothing but the best with his future 💚🌱 https://t.co/KTeUhLJPS8

Another Twitter user asked fellow fans who have fan calls scheduled with the band group not to ask them about RONI.

Mel 🌱 @MissKuchie Anyone that has video calls with XEED, do NOT ask them what happened. Anyone that has video calls with XEED, do NOT ask them what happened.

mickey ⁷ @trueailin @MissKuchie I agree lets not put unnecessary pressure on them. Hold back those tears and show them love! @MissKuchie I agree lets not put unnecessary pressure on them. Hold back those tears and show them love!

KC - P1 THIS WEEK @KCsKpopLyfe 🥹 #xeed Not me watching Roni’s posts be deleted one by one again in real time. Please just tell us what’s going on I don’t need this kind of drama in my life Not me watching Roni’s posts be deleted one by one again in real time. Please just tell us what’s going on I don’t need this kind of drama in my life 😭🥹💔🌱 #xeed https://t.co/RSaeoc66q2

#xeed #로니 I dunno wether to upload the videos and tiktoks I have saved of roni since his have been deleted or to like wait and see... 🥲 #xeed roni #정호용 I dunno wether to upload the videos and tiktoks I have saved of roni since his have been deleted or to like wait and see... 🥲#xeed #xeedroni #정호용 #로니 https://t.co/Db6ARCXIX2

ᴶᵃⁿᵉˡˡᵉ misses Vanner 🫧 @jaehwanismm As soon as they got on pocketdols last year, Roni was the first one who I started talking to and the one who I would talk to the most. ☹️ he was literally so nice and he would always reply as often as he could. Him leaving Xeed literally makes me so upset. As soon as they got on pocketdols last year, Roni was the first one who I started talking to and the one who I would talk to the most. ☹️ he was literally so nice and he would always reply as often as he could. Him leaving Xeed literally makes me so upset. https://t.co/6pQUlu99g8

XEED’s agency informs about RONI’s departure, to continue as a three-member group

On January 18, 2023, Nature Space Entertainment announced that rookie group XEED will now be a three-member group as RONI decided to leave. The group created a lot of buzz last month when K-pop fans reacted positively to it consisting of members aged over 25 years.

This was because the recent trend in the K-pop industry has been of debuting teenagers, with even the eldest members barely crossing 20 years of age.

However, the Dream Land singers seem to be going through some troubling times. The official statement released through the agency reads as follows:

“Hello, This is Nature Space Entertainment. RONI, who has worked together as a member of XEED, will leave the group and cancel his exclusive contract with our company due to personal reasons.”

It continues:

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to the fans by the disappointing news. As a result, the rest of XEED’s officially scheduled activities will continue as a 3 member team. The 3 members will continue to grow and mature, so we ask for everyone’s many support. Once again, we sincerely apologize to the fans for the sudden announcement. Thank you."

Meanwhile, XEED now consists of DOHA, BAO, and JAEMIN. DOHA, the group’s leader, will turn 31 years old in March this year, BAO will turn 27 in May, and JAEMIN, who’s the maknae, will also turn 27 years old in June.

