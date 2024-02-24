"Feels like a love letter": Fans react as IU's replies to Tang Wei's letter following Shh.. MV collaboration 

IU featured popular Chinese actress Tang Wei in her Shh.. music video, where the two showed captivating synergy as performers. Tang Wei recently sent IU a letter, prompting the BBIBBI singer to reciprocate with a heartwarming handwritten letter expressing her gratitude.

The Shh.. music video, released on February 22, featured the singer in the role of Tang Wei's young mother. Tang Wei shared her experience working with the singer and opened up about the emotions she felt during the filming of the music video. She spoke about how her silhouette on the set faintly resembled her mother. Tang Wei deeply resonated with the song Shh.., which was written by IU herself and performed by Hyein of NewJeans and Jo Won-sun.

The eight singer responded to Tang Wei's letter, describing how she admired and complimented her.

She wrote,

“Dear Tang Wei Sunbaenim, Thank you for being a woman like an impossible riddle who cannot be easily standardized because of its complicated beauty. It is an honor working with you. I picked a gift that might suit you. I hope you stay warm and healthy. I'll always be fond of you.”

Fans online expressed their thoughts on the heartfelt exchange between two talented artists, appreciating each other and showing their emotions. A user on X said, “Feels like a love letter.”

“Lee jieun raised the bar impossibly high”: Fans react as IU responds to Tang Wei's letter after Shh..

Tang Wei and the LILAC singer wrote heartwarming letters to each other after their collaboration music video Shh.. ‘s release. The singer penned a note to the Decision to Leave star, which quickly went viral on social media.

Fans online have gone gaga over her poetic writings, saying it was filled with love and also quoting their favorite lines from the letter. They appreciated her English writing skills.

Here are some reactions.

As translated by user @IUTeamstarcandy, Tang Wei wrote,

“On the day of filming, I walked into the set and saw you. You were just sitting still on that wooden floor, quietly with the same posture always, and never moved. Your shadow and silhouette amidst the fog/mist was so surreal, and so breathtaking.”

She further added about how IU reminded her of her mother,

“In the middle of the shoot, for a split second, I could see faint overlapping images (of you and my mom). It felt as if the younger version of my mother, that I’ve never thought about, was right next to me. I thought to myself that, ‘she was probably a cheerful, intelligent and innocent kid with a slender figure and smooth skin (like you) too.”

The music video Shh.. was released on February 22 and is available on IU's official YouTube channel.