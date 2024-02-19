"Finally the SHIBAL duo": Fans go wild as producer EL CAPTXN is set to guest on BTS Suga’s upcoming Suchwita episode

BTS' Suga's upcoming Suchwita episode teaser was dropped on February 19, 2024, featuring the music producer, EL CAPITXN. The BTS idol introduces Jang Yi-Jeong, better known by his pseudonym EL CAPITXN, as someone who plays a very important part in his musical career.

Jang Yi-Jeong, a South Korean singer-songwriter and record producer, is better known under the stage name EL CAPITXN. He was a member of the boy band HISTORY before becoming an in-house producer for Big Hit Music (now HYBE).

Upon the release of the trailer, excitement swept over fans, who eagerly welcomed the return of their cherished rapper-composer duo. Beyond their artistic partnership, the two share a longstanding friendship.

For those unacquainted with their dynamic, the duo's last public appearance left an indelible mark on fans' memories during the AGUST D D-DAY THE FINAL tour in South Korea, held in August 2023.

Despite the brevity of their performance, it was a moment of sheer energy. El CAPITXN, with his extraordinary DJ skills, transformed the venue into a pulsating club, infusing the atmosphere with electric energy that resonated with the audience, while they screamed "SH*BAL" at the top of their lungs.

A user on X, @joonsmilesss, expressed their excitement by calling them the "SHIBAL duo."

"They are so unserious!": Fans react to playful banter between Suga and EL CAPITXN in upcoming Suchwita trailer

On January 18, 2024, EL CAPITXN treated fans to a live session on Instagram, opening the floor to their questions. When asked about appearing on Suchwita, his response was,

"I want to go on Suchwita. It would be fun going on Suchwita."

This set the fandom ablaze with speculation. Their anticipation seemed proven correct when the trailer for Suchwita episode 27 revealed EL CAPITXN as the next guest. In the sneak peek, fans were immediately captivated by the AMYGDALA singer-songwriter's fresh haircut, prompting a flood of adoration for his cute new look.

Another intriguing moment in the trailer was when the featured guest disclosed the endearing reason behind calling the BTS rapper "daddy." According to him, Suga played a pivotal role in shaping his journey, akin to a second father. EL CAPITXN's trust in Suga's work took a playful turn, as he jokingly expressed:

"In the end, you were right about everything. That's why I don't argue anymore. If you say '1+1=5', I'd be like, "I was wrong all this time!"

Reflecting on the D-DAY TOUR, the rapper-songwriter reminisced about the unexpected moment when, through his in-ears, he heard EL CAPITXN shouting "I love you" during a concert, leaving Suga pleasantly surprised amid the performance.

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans expressed their excitement via X.

Towards the end, the duo engaged in a candid conversation about the emotional finale of the tour, recounting the touching scene where Suga openly wept, stirring not only the emotions of the audience but also the staff members who shared in the heartfelt moment.

Fans eagerly anticipate February 26, 2024, for the release of the full episode on BANGTANTV, the official YouTube channel.