"FINALLY WE ARE APPROACHING DEBUT": BeLift Lab reveals upcoming girl group ILLIT's official logo, fans over the moon

BeLift Lab's upcoming girl group ILLIT's Official Logo Film dropped on February 26 at midnight KST. The almost 30-second clip shows the debut-bound quintet waving at each other, clicking pictures, and playing with a giant pastel Rubik's cube.

Per Naver, ILLIT's official logo design was crafted with a square module as a motif, with each module symbolizing members possessing distinct charms. As these modules come together to form shapes manifold, they further represent ILLIT's 'infinite expandability'. The group thus represents its ability to adapt to any shape and form.

Continuing the overall lighthearted concept, towards the end of the clip, the emblem representing the members forms out of several cubical patterns. Meanwhile, the video, layered with soft, cheery background music, introduces the girls - Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha.

While the girls are busy lacing up their boots for the big debut stage, they have already amassed a loyal fanbase ahead of the big day, as the unveiled logo prompted one fan to write, "FINALLY WE ARE APPROACHING DEBUT".

"WE EATING GOOD": ILLIT's first extended play to be called SUPER REAL ME as debut date approaches fast amidst logo reveal

Apart from the motion logo reveal, another update has been thrilling fans since its declaration.

ILLIT's management declared through a Weverse statement that the girls are slated to bring out their first EP, SUPER REAL ME, on March 25, 2024, at 6 PM KST, officially stepping into the spotlight. The group will also hold a Debut Showcase (Online + Offline) at 9 PM KST on the same day at Bluesquare Mastercard Hall. Furthermore, the album will come out in two versions: SUPER ME and REAL ME.

At the same time, the group's concept revealed through its logo release film successfully captures the team's essence. Fans believe the theme will be everything fun and cute. As anticipation is high as ever, here's how fans are reacting to the motion emblem reveal.

Here's what to know about ILLIT ahead of their debut

For the unversed, BeLift Lab's ILLIT (아일릿) was formed through the popular JTBC reality survival program R U Next?, which aired from June 30 to September 1, 2023. The series was co-produced by HYBE, BeLift Lab, Mushroom Company, and Studio JAMM (JTBC).

The final roster of winners to debut as a girl group boasted all five present members of ILLIT, along with co-participant Youngseo. Facing seven rounds of evaluation over ten episodes, the girls underwent tough competitions and rigorous assessments to win the show.

While the group was initially set out to be six-membered, Youngseo, who ranked second in R U Next?, terminated her exclusive contract with the HYBE Labels subsidiary, aka BeLift Lab, per an announcement made on January 5 KST. Currently, the quintet is gearing up to be the new 5th-generation K-pop sensation.

Set to become the third girl group to debut under HYBE Labels, the rookie K-pop group comes after Source Music's LE SSERAFIM (debuted in 2022) and ADOR's NewJeans (debuted in 2022). The group's name stands for I Will Be It and is a combination of "I'll" and "it," imparting the same message.