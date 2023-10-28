A restaurant named Bella Bru Cafe, located in Sacramento, has made its way into the headlines after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a drunk couple at the cafe, while the management did nothing to help. The whole incident was narrated by a Twitter user, @TizzyEnt, who explained how the woman who was allegedly assaulted was visiting the cafe with one of her colleagues.

In the video, @TizzyEnt explained that after the woman walked out her colleague, she decided to return and have a few drinks by herself. It was then that a nearby couple allegedly started behaving erratically, talking about politics with her, even though she repeatedly told them that she was not interested in having a conversation with them.

After several attempts to stop the conversation, the woman finally asked the manager of the Bella Bru Cafe to help her, but to no avail. She then took out her phone and began recording the fiasco.

As soon as the man spotted the camera, he jumped up to knock down the camera, and in the process, spilled the woman's drink on her. As per @TizzyEnt, the latter sprang up when the man spilled the drink, prompting the other woman (who was with the man) to jump up and take a swing at her.

This infuriated the woman, who then wanted to call the police, but allegedly did not receive any help from the Bella Bru staff. She claimed that the staff cleared her tab, but was adamant that they would not give out the names of the couple.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were left fuming, with one social media user also suggesting that the Bella Bru Cafe should be fined.

Social media users infuriated by Bella Bru Cafe’s staff not helping the woman

As per @TizzyEnt, the victim in the incident was a Black woman, prompting many to look at this incident from a different angle, with some even claiming that it was a racially motivated attack. Many also pointed out that the cafe did not value her as a customer.

As @TizzyEnt’s video went viral on Twitter, here is how the netizens reacted:

While many social media users alleged that the incident at Bella Bru had a racist angle to it, others pointed out a variety of other reasons that could explain the behavior of the staff, with one even saying that they might be friends with the couple and therefore, wanted the situation to be hushed up.

Several netizens also urged the woman to file a complaint and take strict action.

Even though @TizzyEnt’s video received close to 350,000 views in just a few hours, it is not known if some action was taken against the couple at Bella Bru. At the same time, the woman who was allegedly assaulted has also not addressed the response of the masses.