Finesse2Tymes' criminal history explored as rapper's custody video goes viral

Memphis-based rapper Ricky Hampton, professionally known as Finesse2Tymes, shared updates about his arrest on August 26 via his Instagram stories. The 31-year-old rapper recorded himself at the back of a police vehicle. As the clip went viral online, netizens were left wondering how he could use a cell phone and whether or not he was put in handcuffs.

Ricky mentioned in the stories that the police wouldn't let him "be great" as they arrested him based on a warrant issued in 2018.

"What don't break n**a make a n**a...I'm out numbered I gotta against the feds, AND The opp," he wrote.

Ricky Hampton's Instagram stories. (Image via Instagram/@1finesse2tymes)

The 2018 arrest warrant mentioned by the rapper could be linked to his prison sentence of five years. In July 2017, a shooting broke out at Little Rock’s Power Ultra Lounge nightclub in Arkansas, where Ricky was performing, and the U.S. Marshals arrested him on charges unrelated to the shootout.

As announced at the time by federal prosecutors, Finesse2Tymes was taken into custody in connection with an incident that took place on June 25, 2017, where the rapper allegedly used an "AK-style pistol" on a person in a vehicle during a heated exchange outside a nightclub in Arkansas' Forrest City.

The rapper was sentenced to serve five years in prison in December 2018 after he pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in March of that year.

Internet trolls Finesse2Tymes's custody video from the police car

Netizens had a hilarious reaction to the rapper's Instagram stories. And even though the reason for his arrest was unknown, people ridiculed the rapper for recording himself being taken into custody.

Internet trolls the Memphis rapper for posting custody video from the back of the police vehicle. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Finesse2Tymes allegedly stole a rental car

Earlier this year, Finesse2Tymes was reportedly wanted by the Houston Police Department for the alleged theft of a rental car. The stolen car was worth between $30,000 and $150,000, and the rapper was charged with a felony.

Police documents stated that Ronald Bell rented a $72,000 Infiniti QX80 SUV from a location on Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, on February 28, 2023. The man was supposed to return the car on March 10. The Enterprise location sent a 10-day demand letter to Ronald Bell when a month passed after the due date.

Per court records, on April 20, a worker at the Employee spoke with Ronald over the phone and learned that the rapper Finnese2Tymes was using the vehicle. Ronald also called the Memphis rapper, who said he was driving the car and was in Atlanta.

Finesse2Tymes claimed to return the car by April 23. Investigators checked the vehicle’s license plate and went through databases for reading license plates to discover that the SUV was spotted being driven around Houston on April 24. On another database for reading license plates, the SUV was spotted traveling around a noted music/recording studio near the Greater Fifth Ward on different dates and times.

Police saw a woman enter the SUV and drive it away outside the music studio on April 25. When officers interrogated her about how she got hold of the car, she told them that Finesse2Tymes gave her the keys a few days ago to run his errands.

The woman also told police that she knew the car was booked on rent and due to be returned a few days prior. However, Finesse2Tymes was not arrested in this case.