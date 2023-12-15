"First time in music history": Fans hilariously react to HYBE’s report on the sudden peak of two old BTS songs at #1 on iTunes Charts worldwide

On December 15, 2023, an X user, @winnttaebear, posted a snippet that displayed HYBE's response to BTS' old songs topping the iTunes chart. This week, two of the septet's songs from their old collections claimed the top positions on iTunes Charts worldwide. First, Spring Day rose to #1 on the US iTunes Chart on December 12, then Outro: Tear took the #1 on December 14.

In a lighthearted response to HYBE, fans said that this is the first time in music history that a record company has been forced to explain why old songs from its band are reaching the top of the music charts worldwide.

Released in 2017, Spring Day is one of the iconic tracks from BTS' famous You Never Walk Alone album. Whereas Outro: Tear from the album Love Yourself: Tear was released in 2018.

"Our way to communicate with them": ARMYs rejoice as they learn that BigHit Music and BTS are aware of their love

In a statement, HYBE Labels (formerly known as BigHit Music) stated that the chart results represent the affection of fans who are optimistic that BTS, whose members enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023, will make a comeback as a united group in 2025.

The company further said it is the "warm hearts of fans waiting" for the seven boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan, which is mirrored through the chart results.

"It seems that the warm hearts of fans waiting for BTS, whose members have all entered military service on the 12th, to be promoted as a full group in 2025 are reflected in the chart results," HYBE's statement read.

In the wake of the group's military enlistment, ARMYs began making jokes about having to wait till 2025 to see their lads. The fandom of Bangtan Sonyeondan joked that the group is a rookie boy group that will now debut in 2025. The joke stretched so much that a new hashtag - "BTS CHANGE YOUR LAYOUT" - was born and trended on X (formerly Twitter) on December 15, 2023.

In the K-pop industry, it is customary that rookie groups sometimes wait for years before they make their official debut. For instance, after more than three hard years of waiting, YG Entertainment's rookie girl group, BABYMONSTER, debuted in November 2023.

In addition, @bangtan_maniac_ on X tweeted two screenshots that displayed two profile cover images. One of the images displayed a group photo of BTS from their 2013 debut era when the group released their first album, 2 Cool 4 Skool.

As the joke caught on worldwide, ARMYs started urging HYBE to change their X cover image to BTS' rookie group image from 2013. Furthermore, the fandom started streaming the group's old songs.

First, Spring Day climbed to No.1 on the iTunes chart in 50 different countries for the first time since its release in 2017. Later, Outro: Tear climbed to the US iTunes Chart at No.1 on December 14. The next day, on December 15, No More Dreams from 2 Cool 4 Skool entered the Top 10 at the US iTunes Chart.

In addition, the official music video of No More Dreams, released in 2013, amassed over 290 million views in 30 minutes on December 15. The fandom has pledged to stream all of the group's songs and chart them at No.1 before the seven boys of BTS return in 2025 after completing their military services.

Since fans won't be able to see their favorite seven singers for nearly two years, ARMYs think that listening to the group's old songs is a method for them "to communicate with them." The knowledge that BigHit Music and BTS were aware that the ARMYs would wait for them till they returned gave fans some comfort.

Since BTS is jokingly going to debut in 2025, ARMYs are referring to themselves as “BELLS,” the first choice for BTS’ fandom name, as revealed by RM in 2021. By calling themselves BELLS, the fandom is trying to imply that they do not have a name yet.

Aside from the jest, the Bangtan fans are serious about streaming every song by the group, placing it at the top of the charts worldwide, and accomplishing several other similar milestones for the septet before they reunite in 2025.

Suga's latest achievement

Min Yoongi, who goes by his stage name Suga, set yet another milestone on December 13, 2023, by becoming the first and only K-pop soloist to own the most number of tracks on Spotify that have received over 50 million plays apiece.

Suga marked this feat as the track Amygdala from his solo debut album D-DAY entered the 50 million streams club. This further attested to the fact that he is the only artist to date with eleven tracks surpassing the 50 million streams per milestone. The rapper, who also serves as a musician, composer, and music producer, was praised by his fans for accomplishing this feat.