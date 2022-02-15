Forecasting Love and Weather episode 2: Ha-kyung and Shi-woo make a stupendous but entertaining mistake

Episode 2 of Forecasting Love and Weather takes the audience on a journey to see what two people who have been cheated on are capable of. At the beginning of the latest episode, two months have passed since Ha-kyung, played by Park Min-young, and Shi-woo’s, played by Song Kang, respective relationships come to an end.

Ki-jun and Yu-jin, played by Yura, are married now and away on their honeymoon while Ha-kyung gets promoted as the Director. Shi-woo claims that he will be working in the head office for the next two weeks.

Does Shi-woo know that his girlfriend cheated on him in Forecasting Love and Weather?

The show begins with Ha-kyung’s former fiancé’s transfer getting canceled. Ha-kyung hears about this at the same time that she receives an opportunity to go to Geneva. Considering Ki-jun is not leaving the department, her colleagues believe that she might leave. Ki-jun also believes the same and he makes use of this opportunity to fool Ha-kyung further. He tries to fleece her this time, by asking her to give him 50% share of their jointly-owned apartment.

However, this is not what he promised during their breakup. In his hurry to conclude their relationship, Ki-jun offers the apartment as alimony of sorts. However, now that he asks her for his share, Ha-kyung is beyond frustrated. At this time, he approaches her to talk about the apartment in their office. It is Shi-woo who helps her cut the conversation short.

Very soon it becomes clear that Shi-woo is aware of his ex-girlfriend cheating on him. He also helps Ha-kyung resolve a weather forecast related problem, and the two begin to get closer. They bond over how both their former partners deserve each other because of their flaws, things that the two of them used to overlook in the past.

This is what leads to the night when Ha-kyung and Shi-woo let go of their failed relationships and take a step forward. They end up in the same bed after a very drunk conversation. Ha-kyung initially doesn’t remember the details, but after she takes a few moments, she recalls everything that had taken place the previous night.

To ensure that Shi-woo did not misunderstand their relationship, she tries to draw a line the morning after, but it backfires. She tries to pass it off as a one-time thing, considering he is not going to be in town for long because he has to return to his regional office in two weeks. So she tries to use this as something to aid her excuse. Soon enough, however, she learns that he has been appointed full time in the head office.

Shi-woo will be working in her team too and Ha-kyung did not think that she may have to cross paths with him that often. What she finds strange is the fact that Shi-woo is ready to let this incident go and move past it. Now, the question is if Ha-kyung will come to regret her words.

