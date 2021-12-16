Former Lovelyz’s Jin reveals disturbing DMs, threatens legal action against an online abuser

Former Lovelyz member Jin has been a victim of malicious trolls for quite some time. She has now decided to take legal action against a delusional attacker who has been sending her downright abusive DMs and has even tried to call her on Instagram.

The former idol opened up about her struggle with the harasser in a lengthy Instagram story. She even revealed that he has been using multiple accounts to send her messages for more than a year.

“They even try to call me through Instagram”: Former Lovelyz member Jin shares her terrifying experience

Receiving offensive messages from delusional stalkers or obsessive fans is all part and parcel of being a K-pop idol. Despite attempts to curb such instances, they inevitably occur. While many idols might be going through similar experiences, former Lovelyz member Jin has decided to finally speak up about her online attacker.

On December 16, Jin posted an Instagram story sharing her experience with the attacker. She threatened the attacker, saying that she would not let the harassment continue any longer and would pursue “strong legal action” if it continued.

Former Lovelyz member Jin's story

She started by revealing how long she has been experiencing vile behavior and the various comments. A translation of her post from allkpop is given below:

“Since last September and even now, there is a person who is sending me messages filled with imaginary stories all thought up in their head, laden with cursing language. Sometimes, they even try to call me through Instagram. They use many different usernames, but based on the content or the wording of the messages, I believe that it is one person using multiple accounts. Personal attacks about my outer appearance or attacks about my character are a given; they even accused me of following their behavior or their makeup style.”

Jin shared that the abuser even accused her of dating a senior artist. She explained that she thought “it would pass” if she kept on ignoring him. However, the past year has been full of struggles and she can’t bear it any longer. She warned the person that she would take strong legal action if the abuse and harassment. continued.

Former Lovelyz member Jin's story revealing DMs

For proof, she uploaded screenshots from the online abuser. Different usernames can be seen in the messages above as well. Unfortunately, it seems like the abuser also managed to somehow acquire Jin’s phone number and address, threatening her further with the private details. She ended her reveal by stating that those details are not associated with her anymore.

Who is Lovelyz’s Jin?

Jin (birth name Park Myung-eun) debuted as a solo artist in 2013 and then joined Lovelyz in 2014 under Woollim Entertainment. Her position in Lovelyz was that of the main vocalist.

After Lovelyz disbanded in November 2021, the former idol started her own YouTube channel, myungnee. She is fairly active on Instagram and maintains a sizeable follower count.

