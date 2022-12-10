Former SM Rookie Lami is confirmed to make her debut as an actress

Former SM Rookie Lami is finally confirmed to make her debut as an actress. SM Entertainment on December 9, officially announced that she has now finally turned 19 years old and will be debuting as an actress under the agency. The agency stated:

“It’s true that Lami will be debuting as an SM actress.”

Over a decade ago, in 2013 she was revealed as a trainee in her agency’s pre-debut group SM Rookies alongside Irene and Jaehyun, who didn’t make their debut at the time. Irene and Jaehyun are now members of the K-pop group Red Velvet and NCT respectively.

Lami was only 10 years old at the time of her debut. She hasn’t been active since 2016 and netizens have wondered about her whereabouts. After hearing the news, fans are over the moon and the topic has become a major discussion on social media.

“Congratulations everyone we made it”: Fans rejoice at Lami’s debut as an actress

Fans are rejoicing at the former SM Rookie's comeback as an actress. They are ecstatic that she is finally coming back to the small screen. She previously appeared in dramas as a child actress and they are happy that they will be able to portray roles on screen again. Fans finally believe that she is back at SM.

lia • 𝒻𝑜𝓇 𝓀𝑜𝑒𝓊𝓃 @DEARK0EUN



“It’s true that Lami will be debuting as an SM actress” SM Entertainment to Xports News.



Congrats everyone we made it 🥺🤍 #LAMI



n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… [INFO] SM Entertainment confirmed that LAMI will be debuting as an actress under their company!“It’s true that Lami will be debuting as an SM actress” SM Entertainment to Xports News.Congrats everyone we made it 🥺🤍 #KIMSUNGKYUNG [INFO] SM Entertainment confirmed that LAMI will be debuting as an actress under their company!“It’s true that Lami will be debuting as an SM actress” SM Entertainment to Xports News.Congrats everyone we made it 🥺🤍 #KIMSUNGKYUNG #LAMI 🔗n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… https://t.co/JPvT5UmAPN

As soon as the news broke, Twitter flooded with the trainee's graduation photos as fans congratulated her on the great news.

Some fans were even occupied reminiscing about the time when the former trainee used to be a child actress.

keeks ✘ betrayed by kid milli @dprmilli lami's back so time to bring back this photo of her with the foreigner neos <3 lami's back so time to bring back this photo of her with the foreigner neos <3 https://t.co/n6dpqmQo8d

lia • 𝒻𝑜𝓇 𝓀𝑜𝑒𝓊𝓃 @DEARK0EUN to everyone who has patiently waited for lami, we’ve endured a lot over the past years. congratulations to everyone we made it! it’s finally here! our actress kim sungkyung 🥺🤍 sending hugs with consent to everyone who has waited for this moment!! to everyone who has patiently waited for lami, we’ve endured a lot over the past years. congratulations to everyone we made it! it’s finally here! our actress kim sungkyung 🥺🤍 sending hugs with consent to everyone who has waited for this moment!!

fir. @kamsahagu dreamies, this is your bestfriend lami ㅠㅠㅠ she's back to sm entertaiment dreamies, this is your bestfriend lami ㅠㅠㅠ she's back to sm entertaiment 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/kq5zywZP5t

One fan tweeted:

“I still can’t believe, I’m rooting for your career. Wish you all the best and we hope to see you soon!”

월 @koeunxrg



Will we be able to see actress Sungkyung again soon?



I still can't believe, I'm rooting for your career. Wish you all the best and we hope to see you soon!🤧



#LAMI #KIMSUNGKYUNG #SUNGKYUNG #김성경 #라미 221207 || Kim Sungkyung (Lami) was listed as Actor under SM EntertainmentWill we be able to see actress Sungkyung again soon?I still can't believe, I'm rooting for your career. Wish you all the best and we hope to see you soon!🤧 221207 || Kim Sungkyung (Lami) was listed as Actor under SM EntertainmentWill we be able to see actress Sungkyung again soon?I still can't believe, I'm rooting for your career. Wish you all the best and we hope to see you soon!🤧#LAMI #KIMSUNGKYUNG #SUNGKYUNG #김성경 #라미 https://t.co/tKT8WNuSZi

Fans also commemorated the 9th anniversary of the star and wished her prosperity and abundance for her future projects.

⭐️ @Iovelami

#9장_20절_성경이와_함께하기

#9AwsomeYearsWithLami happy 9th anniversary to my precious girl lami <3 i'm so grateful that i was able to witness your growth. always, i only wish all the best for you my dear. let's keep walking on flowery path sungkyung-ah! happy 9th anniversary to my precious girl lami <3 i'm so grateful that i was able to witness your growth. always, i only wish all the best for you my dear. let's keep walking on flowery path sungkyung-ah!💐❤️#9장_20절_성경이와_함께하기#9AwsomeYearsWithLami https://t.co/GbwixFvb8y

Know more about Lami

Lami, aka Kim Sung-kyung is a multitalented individual who started her career as a singer but later transformed herself into a model and actress whenever required. She was part of a project girl group called SR16G under SM Entertainment.

As a trainee at SM Entertainment, she appeared in a number of music videos, including Red Velvet’s debut music video Happiness. She was also seen in The Mickey Mouse Club with fellow SM rookies including Jeno, Mark, Haechan, Jaemin, and Jisung. All of them eventually debuted in the NCT Dream K-pop group.

Interestingly, the former trainee appeared in a number of dramas as a child actress before joining SM Rookies in 2013. She played the younger counterparts of actresses such as Lee Ji-ah and Jin Se-yeon.

She has appeared in dramas including Me Too, Flower!, Five Fingers, A Wife Credentials, and Twinkle Twinkle. She also appeared in a few movies, namely AM 11:00 and Montage.

It will be exciting to see Lami making her debut as an actress and not an idol. Fans are eagerly waiting for more information on her upcoming projects as an actress.

Poll : 0 votes