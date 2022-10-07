"Never been more inspired": Fort Worth police recruiting video goes viral, wins hearts online

Police departments across the nation are having trouble hiring new recruits. However, the Fort Worth Police Department of Texas won over the internet with their new recruitment video.

Following the release of the video by the department, the internet has only praised the department for the video. People have taken to Twitter exclaiming their delight and one user even went on to say, "I have never been more Inspired in my life."

The video uses an informercial template and humor to show the various opportunities available and to appeal to the masses.

The video, similar to a car dealership advertisement, stars Officer Big B explaining the several patrol vehicles available in the department from Fords to Chevrolets. However, that's not all. The officer goes on to talk about the department's SWAT vehicles including a heavily armored truck.

The video also has the energetic officer making puns about horsepower as he refers to the department's actual steeds in their mounted unit. Officer Big B goes on to mention that the unit also offers motorcycles for those who would rather "hopper on a chopper." He says that the department even has bicycles for the people who prefer taking the eco-friendly route.

The Fort Worth Department is not only seeking new applicants, as Officer Big claims that the department takes trade-ins thanks to their lateral program. The video ends with Officer Big B standing next to an orange sports car that has 'Fort Worth Police' written on the side as another police officer stands and waves his arms like a car dealership balloon man.

Fort Worth Police Department wins the internet

Needless to say, the internet was bowled over by the video and people were lauding the department for their creativity. Additionally, Officer Big B also seemed to have found himself quite a fan following as people called him a "charming road pirate."

While some users stated that the officer should get an Oscar for his performance, others were keen to join the department. In fact, the video was loved by people in the UK as well, with one user wondering if they could transfer to the US for the job. Others stated that they loved the recruitment message and asked, in jest, if there were any work from home opportunities.

The department is known for its cinematic masterpieces

However, this is not the first time that the department has garnered laughs and love from people. In 2017, they released a set of three video set in the Star Wars theme and had Chewbacca joining the team during the roll call. The videos see Chewie, the newest 'Wookie' conducting traffic stops with an FTO, scaring a fellow recruit during training videos and storming off when an officer apologizes to him about Han Solo.

The videos end with the department's message to its new recruits about how to behave with citizens. The last line of the message reads:

"May the force be with you!!"

People love these videos and the comments under the videos on YouTube are nothing short of positive. Several people claimed that the videos made their day and that they loved it.

Since the video of Officer Big B has lifted people's spirits, the Fort Worth Police department is hopeful about finding new and able recruits for their team.

